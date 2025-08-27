Razer Kraken Kitty V3 line brings pro-grade audio to gaming headsets with cat ears

The new Razer Kraken Kitty V3 line is here and the flagship wireless Kraken Kitty V3 Pro includes pro-grade audio drivers and a broadcast-quality mic.

TL;DR: Razer's new Kraken Kitty V3 line features the flagship wireless V3 Pro with TriForce Titanium 40mm Drivers, tri-mode connectivity, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and a broadcast-quality mic, ideal for gamers and streamers. The affordable V3 X offers wired comfort without RGB, both available in multiple colors.

We recall speaking to a Razer representative at a convention a few years ago, where we learned that its Kitty line of gaming headsets with cat ears was a popular choice among gamers and streamers in several regions. This is a roundabout way of saying that we're not surprised that Razer has announced the new and improved Razer Kraken Kitty V3 line, which includes the flagship wireless Kraken Kitty V3 Pro model. This model features the company's pro-grade TriForce Titanium 40mm Drivers and a broadcast-quality microphone.

3

The new Razer Kraken Kitty V3 line, image credit: Razer.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro, priced at $179.99 USD, also supports tri-mode connectivity, featuring low-latency Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and wired connections via USB-A. And yes, the Razer Chroma RGB covers both the earcups and the kitty ears and is "designed to react dynamically to games and live events" with profiles and support for over 300 games.

Naturally, the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro is destined to become popular among streamers, so the inclusion of the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, which operates at 32 kHz, is more than enough to provide crystal-clear chat for platforms like Twitch and Discord. Rounding out the features, you've got THX Spatial Audio, high-quality memory foam ear cushions, and access to a wide range of audio and chat presets with Razer's Synapse 4 app.

3

"It's not just a headset. It's a whole vibe and Razer gets exactly what a gamer girl needs," says global streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" Yoon-jin, image credit: Razer.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 X is the lightweight, wired, and affordable option of the two, weighing in at just 270 grams. Designed for all-day comfort, it features Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers and a HyperClear Cardioid Microphone. This one connects via a standard 3.5mm jack, offering broad compatibility with a range of devices. Unfortunately, this model doesn't include Razer Chroma RGB lighting, so the kitty ears won't light up.

On the plus side, the $59.99 USD price makes it a more affordable option for those who want the Razer Kraken Kitty look. Both models are available now in Black, White, or Pink.