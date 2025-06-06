Razer releases glorious see-through keyboard, mouse, and headset

Razer has unveiled and launched the Phantom Collection, a new design language for its PC peripherals that showcase Razer's engineering.

Razer has announced a new collection of PC hardware peripherals that feature a unique design the company is calling "Phantom".

The new Phantom Collection includes a new design for four of its peripherals: The Razer BlackWidow V4 75 Percent, Barracuda X Chroma, Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, and Firefly V2 Pro. Each of these products features a new translucent design, which has bumped the price up for some of the products, while some have remained the same. For example, the BlackWidow V4 Phantom Edition is the same price as the standard keyboard, but the Basilisk V3 Pro, Barracuda X Chroma, and Firefly V2 Pro are all $10 more.

The new Phantom design showcases the inner workings of the products, which Razer says is to intentionally display the engineering that has gone into each of the devices as a "statement piece that reflects the soul of innovation." If you are interested in checking out the prices for each of the products within the Phantom Collection, a list can be found below. Razer has already launched the Phantom Collection, which is available now on Razer's online store and other retailers globally. Check out Razer's Phantom Collection here.

Phantom Collection