Razer's stunning 'Phantom White' line-up offers see-through retro gaming inspired gear

Razer recently debuted its 'Phantom Collection' of peripherals, which includes a keyboard, mouse, and headset, earlier this year. Inspired by the era of console gaming, where you could buy translucent Nintendo and Xbox hardware, Razer's first run of Phantom gear drew its retro inspiration from the latter, featuring translucent green hardware paired with vibrant Razer Chroma lighting.

Razer's new Phantom White Edition collection of gaming gear, image credit: Razer.

This week, the company has announced that it is expanding its popular offerings with a new Phantom White collection, which it says presents a "sleek new translucent colorway in white that brings retro-futuristic vibes to modern gaming setups." Now, if you're a fan of the era where you could buy see-through gaming hardware, one look at the images will probably be enough to get you on board with the idea.

Razer is also expanding its Phantom offerings to include the Razer Kishi V3 mobile controller with a Phantom White Edition. It joins the new lineup of Razer gear that consists of the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse, Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, Razer Barracuda X Chroma headset, and Razer Firefly V2 Pro mouse mat. These are all available now in Phantom White Edition variants.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Phantom White Edition, image credit: Razer.

In addition to including a translucent chassis, keycaps, and other materials that amplify lighting effects, Razer is also changing the internal hardware of the gear by color-matching components to ensure "visual consistency across materials." On top of this, the company also confirms that the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% - Phantom White Edition features a "refined internal build" to maintain performance; however, it's unclear exactly what this refers to.

Pricing and links to the new Phantom White Edition product pages can be found below.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% and Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K - Phantom White Edition, image credit: Razer.