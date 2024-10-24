All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 have been updated for PS5 Pro

Both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 will use PSSR in a new 4K 60FPS 'Pro Mode' exclusive to the new PS5 Pro console.

The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 have been updated for PS5 Pro
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

The PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony's mid-generation refresh and beefed-up PS5 console is on track for a November 7 launch. With the release right around the corner, games are already starting to receive their 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' updates - including two of the biggest games from acclaimed first-party PlayStation Studio Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 have been updated for PS5 Pro 2
2

Both The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered have received new updates, introducing a brand-new 'Pro' mode for each game. As outlined in the patch notes, both 'Pro' modes will be identical - they will render the game at 1440p, with PSSR upscaling increasing the resolution to 4K 'while maintaining a target of 60 FPS.'

The new 'Pro' mode joins the Performance and Fidelity modes as a third option. However, based on early reports, it's assumed that the Pro mode will be similar to the existing 30 FPS Fidelity mode on the base PS5, at 60 FPS.

Naughty Dog keeping all three as options for PS5 Pro early adopters is interesting, and all three will benefit from the new hardware. "Performance and Fidelity rendering modes are still available and provide a smoother experience and high framerates compared to the original PS5," the studio writes.

The secret weapon here is PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling from 1440p, which improves image quality compared to baseline PlayStation 5 versions. As seen in a recent deep dive by Digital Foundry, PSSR's AI upscaling is close to NVIDIA's DLSS regarding image quality - a game changer for console gamers.

The Last of Us Part I Patch 2.00 and The Last of Us Part II Remastered Patch 1.2.0 also fix a few outstanding issues and bugs with both games, so check out the full patch notes for more information.

NEWS SOURCES:feedback.naughtydog.com, feedback.naughtydog.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

