PS5 Pro enhanced game list now includes over 60 games

The list of games that'll be enhanced on Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro has tripled in size, now including 60+ PlayStation 5 titles both new and old.

More than 60 games will be enhanced on Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro, developers and publishers have revealed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Everyone is buzzing about the new $700 PS5 Pro, and the conversation isn't all about the price tag. Developers have been confirming their support for the new high-end PlayStation, and the list of upgraded games has tripled in size since the console's original announcement.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU specs leak: 24GB GDDR7 on a 256-bit memory bus

Multiple AAA games have now been added to the PS5 Pro Enhanced list, but the games will leverage the Pro's extra horsepower in different ways. Some games will double-down on visuals, others will try to hit 60FPS with 4K upscaling, and even more will achieve a mix of RT and fidelity utilizing the Pro's new PlayStation Spectral Resolution library and the new dedicated ML block that's been added right onto the GPU.

The list of PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced games now includes: