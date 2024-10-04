Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
PS5 Pro enhanced game list now includes over 60 games

The list of games that'll be enhanced on Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro has tripled in size, now including 60+ PlayStation 5 titles both new and old.

More than 60 games will be enhanced on Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro, developers and publishers have revealed.

Everyone is buzzing about the new $700 PS5 Pro, and the conversation isn't all about the price tag. Developers have been confirming their support for the new high-end PlayStation, and the list of upgraded games has tripled in size since the console's original announcement.

Multiple AAA games have now been added to the PS5 Pro Enhanced list, but the games will leverage the Pro's extra horsepower in different ways. Some games will double-down on visuals, others will try to hit 60FPS with 4K upscaling, and even more will achieve a mix of RT and fidelity utilizing the Pro's new PlayStation Spectral Resolution library and the new dedicated ML block that's been added right onto the GPU.

The list of PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced games now includes:

  1. Alan Wake 2
  2. Apex Legends
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  4. CyubeVR
  5. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  6. Demon's Souls
  7. Diablo IV
  8. Diablo IV Vessel Of Hatred
  9. Dragon Age The Veilguard
  10. Dragon's Dogma 2
  11. Dynasty Warriors Origins
  12. College Football 25
  13. FC 25
  14. Madden 25
  15. Empire Of The Ants
  16. Enlisted
  17. F1 24
  18. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  19. Fortnite
  20. Gran Turismo 7
  21. Hogwarts Legacy
  22. Horizon Forbidden West
  23. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  24. Kayak VR Mirage
  25. Lies Of P
  26. Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii
  27. Marvel Rivals
  28. Spider-Man 2
  29. Spider-Man Miles Morales
  30. Spider-Man Remastered
  31. Wolverine
  32. Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater
  33. Mortal Kombat 1
  34. My Little Universe
  35. Naraka Bladepoint
  36. No Man's Sky
  37. Outbreak Shades Of Horror Chromatic Split
  38. Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
  39. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  40. Redacted
  41. Resident Evil 4
  42. Resident Evil Village
  43. Retrieval
  44. Rise Of The Ronin
  45. Rogue Flight
  46. Spine This Is Gun Fu
  47. Star Wars Jedi Survivor
  48. Star Wars Outlaws
  49. Stellar Blade
  50. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  51. The Callisto Protocol
  52. The Crew Motorfest
  53. The First Descendant
  54. The Last Of Us Part I
  55. The Last Of Us Part II Remastered
  56. The Midnight Town Stories Adam's Diary
  57. Towers Of Aghasba
  58. Unreal Kingdoms
  59. Until Dawn
  60. War Thunder
  61. Warframe
  62. World Of Warships Legends
Photo of the product for sale

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$51.49
$69.95$69.84$69.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2024 at 10:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

