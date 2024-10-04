PS5 Pro enhanced game list now includes over 60 games

More than 60 games will be enhanced on Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro, developers and publishers have revealed.
Everyone is buzzing about the new $700 PS5 Pro, and the conversation isn't all about the price tag. Developers have been confirming their support for the new high-end PlayStation, and the list of upgraded games has tripled in size since the console's original announcement.
Multiple AAA games have now been added to the PS5 Pro Enhanced list, but the games will leverage the Pro's extra horsepower in different ways. Some games will double-down on visuals, others will try to hit 60FPS with 4K upscaling, and even more will achieve a mix of RT and fidelity utilizing the Pro's new PlayStation Spectral Resolution library and the new dedicated ML block that's been added right onto the GPU.
The list of PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced games now includes:
- Alan Wake 2
- Apex Legends
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- CyubeVR
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Demon's Souls
- Diablo IV
- Diablo IV Vessel Of Hatred
- Dragon Age The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors Origins
- College Football 25
- FC 25
- Madden 25
- Empire Of The Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Lies Of P
- Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii
- Marvel Rivals
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Spider-Man Remastered
- Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Outbreak Shades Of Horror Chromatic Split
- Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise Of The Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Spine This Is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Last Of Us Part II Remastered
- The Midnight Town Stories Adam's Diary
- Towers Of Aghasba
- Unreal Kingdoms
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World Of Warships Legends