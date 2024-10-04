PS5 Pro benchmarked against PS5 in The Last of Us Part 2 revealing key differences

Digital Foundry has received unfettered access to Naughty Dog's PS5 port of The Last of Us Part 2 but has run it on a PlayStation 5 Pro.

Digital Foundry, the tech experts that are widely considered to be the gold standard when it comes to gaming hardware and software breakdowns, has managed to get unfettered access to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 port for the PS5. The tech experts have pitted Sony's new PSSR upscaling technology on the PS5 Pro against the standard PS5, and the results are either super interesting or completely negligible.

Sony's announcement of the PS5 Pro wasn't very well received by fans for various reasons, with most complaints pointing to the price of the console and its increase in graphical fidelity versus the standard PS5. Digital Foundry has now put that to the test with The Last of Us Part 2, and the results were surprising. The tech experts discovered that the PS5 Pro and its PSSR provided sharper image fidelity than the standard PS5. Additionally, the PS5 Pro generated smoother image stability than the PS5 while also maintaining a higher FPS.

While these results are good and what we would expect out of a substantially more expensive console, Digital Foundry does point out that viewing distances and display sizes will dramatically impact whether these graphical improvements are even seen. Comments on the Digital Foundry video point out these graphical differences between the Pro and Standard consoles can only be really seen when the image is zoomed in on and that if a gamer is playing on a TV at a viewing distance of greater than six feet, it will be extremely difficult to notice any improvement.

"We've officially reached the point of diminishing returns that are so minor that I don't care. If you have to do a 300% zoom to see the benefits, it's not worth it to me," wrote on commenter