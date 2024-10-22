All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Black Myth: Wukong physical release on PS5 requires no internet connection

Developers Game Science have partnered with Pm Studios to release a physical edition of Black Myth: Wukong for the PS5, and everything is on disc.

Black Myth: Wukong physical release on PS5 requires no internet connection
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

It's become common place with AAA games that if you buy a physical copy of the game it more often than not require a day-one update that downloads the remainder of the game.

Why does this happen? One reason publishers choose to ship games like this is to reduce costs, as discs capable of higher capacities are more expensive. Choosing to have a portion of the game on a smaller capacity disc means cheaper discs can be purchased. However, this doesn't excuse games that still need to be activated via the internet upon installation and don't require excess storage capacity. PM Studios has announced via its X account it has partnered with developer Game Science to release a physical edition of Black Myth: Wukong, and all of the game's data will be on disc.

PM Studios is going back to the golden age of gaming when a game was purchased, installed, and then enjoyed without any updates. PM Studios further clarified in a follow up reply to its physical edition PS5 release, writing Black Myth: Wukong won't require an internet connection, "everything will be on disc". When is the physical release? According to reports the physical release for Black Myth: Wukong is imminent.

As for an Xbox version, there hasn't been any word on a green-team release, but it was recently spotted the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) gave Black Myth: Wukong a rating, suggesting an announcement is due soon.

Photo of the product for sale

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Ultimate Edition PS5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2024 at 8:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:dualshockers.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles