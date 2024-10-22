Black Myth: Wukong physical release on PS5 requires no internet connection

Developers Game Science have partnered with Pm Studios to release a physical edition of Black Myth: Wukong for the PS5, and everything is on disc.

It's become common place with AAA games that if you buy a physical copy of the game it more often than not require a day-one update that downloads the remainder of the game.

Why does this happen? One reason publishers choose to ship games like this is to reduce costs, as discs capable of higher capacities are more expensive. Choosing to have a portion of the game on a smaller capacity disc means cheaper discs can be purchased. However, this doesn't excuse games that still need to be activated via the internet upon installation and don't require excess storage capacity. PM Studios has announced via its X account it has partnered with developer Game Science to release a physical edition of Black Myth: Wukong, and all of the game's data will be on disc.

PM Studios is going back to the golden age of gaming when a game was purchased, installed, and then enjoyed without any updates. PM Studios further clarified in a follow up reply to its physical edition PS5 release, writing Black Myth: Wukong won't require an internet connection, "everything will be on disc". When is the physical release? According to reports the physical release for Black Myth: Wukong is imminent.

As for an Xbox version, there hasn't been any word on a green-team release, but it was recently spotted the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) gave Black Myth: Wukong a rating, suggesting an announcement is due soon.