Another leak suggests AMD Ryzen 9800X3D is close - so imminent CPU launch seems very likely now

Given the volume of leaks and rumors around the Ryzen 9800X3D being launched next week, it'd be a surprise at this point if the processor didn't show.

A leaked invitation indicates that AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D processors are indeed about to be launched, as previous chatter from the rumor mill has suggested.

VideoCardz noticed the invite (aired by HXL on X) for a press event in Macau, on October 23 to 24, which is billed as the 'AMD A-Club Leaders Alliance Gathering' (according to the translation of the invitation, that is, but you get the drift).

The interesting part here is that the blurb indicates the event is about gaming, and the image which is embedded in the invitation is the box of a 'Ryzen 7' series processor.

Of course, the first release expected from the Zen 5 3D V-Cache stable is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, so this appears to be a fairly heavy hint that this processor is going to be shown off here.

It makes sense and aligns with current rumors that AMD is planning to launch the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on October 25, which is the day after Intel unleashes its new Arrow Lake desktop CPUs onto the shelves - a clear piece of thunder stealing, of course (if it plays out this way).

The 9800X3D won't hit the shelves until slightly later, though - in theory in the first week of November. (And the rest of the Ryzen 9000X3D range will follow at a later date, but the Ryzen 7 chip is the important, affordable - well, we hope - model).

AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D range could indeed make off with some serious thunder if another rumor pans out - the sighting of GIGABYTE's X3D 'turbo mode' that's ready to deliver a (claimed) up to 35% gaming boost for these 3D V-Cache chips (and Ryzen 7000X3D, too - plus a lesser boost for vanilla Ryzen 9000).

