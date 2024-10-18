All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 56 - PAX Australia Round-Up, NVIDIA's PC Gaming Handheld, and more
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Another leak suggests AMD Ryzen 9800X3D is close - so imminent CPU launch seems very likely now

Given the volume of leaks and rumors around the Ryzen 9800X3D being launched next week, it'd be a surprise at this point if the processor didn't show.

Another leak suggests AMD Ryzen 9800X3D is close - so imminent CPU launch seems very likely now
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

A leaked invitation indicates that AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D processors are indeed about to be launched, as previous chatter from the rumor mill has suggested.

VideoCardz noticed the invite (aired by HXL on X) for a press event in Macau, on October 23 to 24, which is billed as the 'AMD A-Club Leaders Alliance Gathering' (according to the translation of the invitation, that is, but you get the drift).

The interesting part here is that the blurb indicates the event is about gaming, and the image which is embedded in the invitation is the box of a 'Ryzen 7' series processor.

Of course, the first release expected from the Zen 5 3D V-Cache stable is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, so this appears to be a fairly heavy hint that this processor is going to be shown off here.

It makes sense and aligns with current rumors that AMD is planning to launch the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on October 25, which is the day after Intel unleashes its new Arrow Lake desktop CPUs onto the shelves - a clear piece of thunder stealing, of course (if it plays out this way).

The 9800X3D won't hit the shelves until slightly later, though - in theory in the first week of November. (And the rest of the Ryzen 9000X3D range will follow at a later date, but the Ryzen 7 chip is the important, affordable - well, we hope - model).

AMD's Ryzen 9000X3D range could indeed make off with some serious thunder if another rumor pans out - the sighting of GIGABYTE's X3D 'turbo mode' that's ready to deliver a (claimed) up to 35% gaming boost for these 3D V-Cache chips (and Ryzen 7000X3D, too - plus a lesser boost for vanilla Ryzen 9000).

Read more: AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?

Photo of the product for sale

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$579.99
$577.25$604.99$433.57
Buy
-
$559.99-$498.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2024 at 1:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, videocardz.com, amd.com

Tech Reporter

Email Darren AllanFollow Darren Allan on XFollow Darren Allan on LinkedIn

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles