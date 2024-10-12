AMD Ryzen 9800X3D CPU spotted with all-core boost of 5.2GHz, could go on sale on November 7

Fresh rumors indicate that we could see the Ryzen 9800X3D revealed in just a couple of weeks, with a top-end single-core boost of 5.4GHz, even?

AMD's Ryzen 9800X3D has been popping up in more leaks, and we are now hearing that the next-gen 3D V-Cache CPU could offer a considerable boost in clock speeds compared to its predecessor, and that it might go on sale early in November. Exciting times indeed.

These most recent pieces of spillage on the Ryzen 9800X3D were flagged up by well-known leaker HXL in a couple of posts on X - arm yourself with a healthy dose of skepticism, as ever with the rumor mill.

Let's start with the clock speeds and these come from a Cinebench R23 result HXL uncovered that was posted on Bilibili, which shows the base and boost speeds.

Apparently the 9800X3D will run with a base clock of 4.7GHz and reach an all-core boost of 5.2GHz. If true, that means the newcomer will be 500MHz and 400MHz faster than the 7800X3D respectively, which is a pretty remarkable uplift.

That also goes some way to explaining the other recent rumor that we've heard which claims that the 9800X3D processor will be considerably better for non-gaming tasks (where the cache doesn't have such an impact, but slower clocks due to the cache do, as seen with previous X3D chips).

We might also anticipate single-core (top boost) performance perhaps tipping up at 5.4GHz, if the all-core boost is 5.2GHz as claimed.

Launch schedule

In a separate post on X, the leaker also shares AMD's purported launch schedule for the Ryzen 9800X3D which will theoretically be revealed on October 25 - tellingly the day after Arrow Lake CPU reviews land - followed by the 9800X3D hitting shelves on November 7.

In other words, we've got less than two weeks to wait before we see AMD reveal the 9800X3D, and that chimes with other recent rumors which have claimed that Team Red is very close to launching this new 3D V-Cache processor.

Another leaker, Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube, recently asserted that AMD now has the final marketing materials prepared and everything is ready to go with the Ryzen 9800X3D - and that it will arrive in the next week or two.

So, there seems to be something of a consensus that the 9800X3D will launch very soon, which makes sense in terms of both Arrow Lake arriving, and stealing Intel's thunder there, and also AMD needing to recover from its misfire with the Ryzen 9000 launch.

That said, the lingering doubt remains whether AMD might be rushing the 9800X3D to launch in order to run interference with Intel's Arrow Lake, and that it could be something of a paper launch in that respect.

If the 9800X3D turns out to be as peppy as the rumors indicate, demand will doubtless be pretty high among PC gamers, which obviously won't be a great combination with potentially low stock levels, if that's the way things actually pan out.