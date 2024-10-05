AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the latest RDNA 3 GPU to get a sizeable discount, following the 7700 XT and 7900 XT. But should you hold out for better deals?

You've probably noticed that AMD's current-gen graphics cards have been getting a lot of discounts lately across the mid-to-higher-end models.

So, is now the time to pounce on the RDNA 3 model you've been eyeing for a while? Well, perhaps - but maybe not, we'd suggest.

Popular Popular Now: Ubisoft director blames gamers, says they've been exposed as 'non-decent humans'

Before we get into that though, what about those discounts themselves? The latest deal we've seen is the flagship of the RDNA 3 family getting reduced by $60 at Newegg so it's $870 - this is the XFX Speedster Merc310 version of the RX 7900 XTX (as VideoCardz noticed), and it comes with a two game bundle (Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening).

Another XFX model, the Mercury Magnetic Air take on the RX 7900 XTX is $880 at Amazon. Notably this is a premium model (with easy swap fans, check out the above YouTube clip) and it's down from $999 so that's a pretty substantial reduction.

As for other very recent RDNA 3 GPU price cutting, yesterday we witnessed the RX 7700 XT at the cheapest price the graphics card has ever been at. At $350 it is a compelling option for those looking for a solid 1440p graphics card (and of course it's an excellent 1080p option).

Furthermore, earlier this week the 7900 XT was dropped to $659 (with the XFX Speedster Merc310, just like the 7900 XTX on Newegg), and all these graphics cards have held at these tempting prices so far.

Patience is key?

So, grab these bargains now? Well, that wouldn't be a bad move by any means, but the likelihood is that there are probably deeper discounts on the horizon, or that certainly seems a sound bet to us.

That's because the next-gen offerings from AMD are not far off now, and with RDNA 4 around the corner, it's unsurprising that pricing on RDNA 3 models is being dropped.

Rumor has it that there's also a surplus of stock with current-gen GPUs, and so retailers will doubtless be starting to feel the need to shift some RX 7000 models before RX 8000 rolls around. And indeed before more leaks start to emerge which may reinforce the new RDNA 4 mid-rangers as the rumored powerhouses they'll supposedly be.

Given this, we feel patience may well be a worthy virtue in this scenario, and it's likely worth waiting a bit to see if bigger price cuts come to pass. We'd be surprised if they didn't, frankly, especially when you consider that Black Friday is pretty close now.

Going by current rumors, AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards are expected to arrive in Q1 2025, somewhat later than was originally hoped. Theoretically this could be to give Team Red's partners more time to shift the purported surplus stock of RDNA 3 GPUs.