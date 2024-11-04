All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

ASUS rolls out 'Turbo Game Mode' for AM5 mobos: up to 35% more perf boost on X3D chips

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS has released a BIOS update for select AMD AM5 motherboards, introducing "Turbo Game Mode" to optimize gaming performance for X3D processors. This feature disables one of the CPU's chiplets and Simultaneous Multi-Threading to enhance single-threaded performance, reducing latency and improving efficiency in games.

ASUS has just released a new BIOS update for select AMD AM5 motherboards in its arsenal, introducing a new "Turbo Game Mode" that's designed to optimize gaming performance for X3D processors.

ASUS rolls out 'Turbo Game Mode' for AM5 mobos: up to 35% more perf boost on X3D chips 96
2

This new feature will disable one of the CPU's two chiplets (CCDs) as well as disabling Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT), optimizing single-threaded performance for games that don't need all those cores and threads. The flagship ASUS ROG X870E Crosshair Hero motherboard has this new feature, while other X670, B650, and A620 boards will soon have this feature.

The second chiplet being disabled through ASUS's new Turbo Game Mode will reduce latency, enhanced efficiency in games that perform better with fewer, faster CPU cores. The feature will allow users and gamers to tweak the game-focused performance, and multi-threaded setups for different workloads easily.

ASUS hasn't come out and said that there will be a certain amount of performance improvement, but competitor GIGABYTE announced a similar BIOS update for its AMD AM5 motherboards called "X3D Turbo Mode" recently. GIGABYTE said that this new feature will boost the performance of the AMD Ryzen 7000X3D, Ryzen 9000X3D, and Ryzen 9000 series CPUs by anywhere between 20% and 35%.

NEWS SOURCE:computerbase.de
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

