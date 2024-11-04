ASUS rolls out 'Turbo Game Mode' for AM5 mobos: up to 35% more perf boost on X3D chips

ASUS introduces 'Turbo Game Mode' for its fleet of AMD AM5 motherboards: second CCD and SMT toggles provide up to 35% more performance for X3D processors.

TL;DR: ASUS has released a BIOS update for select AMD AM5 motherboards, introducing "Turbo Game Mode" to optimize gaming performance for X3D processors. This feature disables one of the CPU's chiplets and Simultaneous Multi-Threading to enhance single-threaded performance, reducing latency and improving efficiency in games.

ASUS has just released a new BIOS update for select AMD AM5 motherboards in its arsenal, introducing a new "Turbo Game Mode" that's designed to optimize gaming performance for X3D processors.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This new feature will disable one of the CPU's two chiplets (CCDs) as well as disabling Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT), optimizing single-threaded performance for games that don't need all those cores and threads. The flagship ASUS ROG X870E Crosshair Hero motherboard has this new feature, while other X670, B650, and A620 boards will soon have this feature.

The second chiplet being disabled through ASUS's new Turbo Game Mode will reduce latency, enhanced efficiency in games that perform better with fewer, faster CPU cores. The feature will allow users and gamers to tweak the game-focused performance, and multi-threaded setups for different workloads easily.

ASUS hasn't come out and said that there will be a certain amount of performance improvement, but competitor GIGABYTE announced a similar BIOS update for its AMD AM5 motherboards called "X3D Turbo Mode" recently. GIGABYTE said that this new feature will boost the performance of the AMD Ryzen 7000X3D, Ryzen 9000X3D, and Ryzen 9000 series CPUs by anywhere between 20% and 35%.