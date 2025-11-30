Ryzen 9850X3D CPU spotted on AMD website - but I'd still grab a 9800X3D deal for Cyber Monday

If you're mulling a new gaming PC build, you might be tempted to hold fire and wait for the Ryzen 9850X3D, but I'd advise against that for several reasons.

TL;DR: AMD's rumored Ryzen 7 9850X3D, featuring a 5.6GHz boost in theory, has been accidentally listed on AMD's French site, which appears to confirm its existence - though this isn't an official confirmation yet, of course. It's rumored for a CES 2026 reveal, but there are too many unknowns about its launch timeline, and pricing, so I'd advise grabbing a Ryzen 9800X3D with a good discount right now rather than waiting.

AMD's rumored Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor looks to be real given that it has been accidentally listed ahead of its release by Team Red.

Of course, that launch remains theoretical until we actually get official confirmation of the Ryzen 9850X3D, but as Olrak highlighted on X (via VideoCardz), there's an entry for drivers and downloads pertaining to this 3D V-Cache CPU on AMD's French website.

It'd be unlikely for this mistake to happen if AMD wasn't planning on wheeling out the Ryzen 9850X3D soon, but we still can't take this as cast-iron proof that the processor is waiting in the wings.

There have been rumors for a while now that this is the case, though, and speculation has it that the Ryzen 9850X3D will reach a boost speed of 5.6GHz, which is 400MHz faster than the current Ryzen 9800X3D - a pretty big leap. The other specs for the 9850X3D are supposedly going to remain the same as its slightly lesser sibling.

The snippet about the Ryzen 9850X3D on the French site provides no info about the chip at all, save for the name, so there's no confirmation of that boost speed, meaning we should stay skeptical around that.

So, if you're building a gaming PC, should you hold fire for the Ryzen 9850X3D to buy as your CPU of choice, rather than picking up a Ryzen 9800X3D with a Cyber Monday discount?

No, in a word. For starters, the Ryzen 9800X3D is still a top-notch gaming processor, and remember, we don't know when the Ryzen 9850X3D will be revealed - rumor has it that we're looking at CES 2026, but we don't know for sure, obviously. And even if this is a CES unveiling from AMD, we can't be sure of how long a wait it'll be before the CPU hits the shelves - or what kind of initial supply levels we might see, for that matter (this chip is likely to attract quite some initial demand, of course).

It'll also be full price when launched, naturally - perhaps even pushed beyond that if there's a clamor for a lean quantity of stock - and you can get a solid deal on the Ryzen 9800X3D right now (it's $454 at the time of writing at Newegg).

For the relatively minor difference that extra 400MHz of boost will make (especially at 4K), it's not likely to be worth the extra outlay - and the potential long wait if stock is thin on the ground for the 9850X3D out of the gate.

There are too many unknowns, frankly, so if you're building a gaming PC right now and looking for an excellent processor as the partner for a beefy GPU, just grab the 9800X3D. You're not going to be disappointed.