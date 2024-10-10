AMD Ryzen 9800X3D CPU could be revealed imminently to steal Intel's Arrow Lake thunder

Are we about to see the Ryzen 9800X3D today? Quite possibly, and AMD may be rushing this processor to the shelves to run interference with Arrow Lake.

AMD could announce the Ryzen 9800X3D processor very soon - maybe even later today - in what might be a bid to run interference with the arrival of Intel's Arrow Lake desktop CPUs.

Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) has the story on this one, with the leaker informing us (get that saltshaker now) that AMD is currently putting out briefings on the Ryzen 9800X3D, which will be the first Zen 5 chip with 3D V-Cache (the others will follow a bit later - perhaps early next year).

MLID says that AMD now has the final marketing material ready, and the release of the Ryzen 9800X3D should happen in the next week or two.

The idea may be to put out a press release very shortly - to steal some of Arrow Lake's thunder - and with the latter just announced by Intel, that could mean we hear something from AMD later today. On top of that, the apparent plan is to have the 9800X3D on shelves at around the same time as Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200S chips, to the same thunder-stealing end.

AMD may even run with a paper launch for the Ryzen 9800X3D, with very limited stock, if the company has to, or some MLID believes. It's that important to Team Red to fire back at Arrow Lake, an understandable theory given the poor reception Ryzen 9000 processors have had from the PC community at large (and especially gamers - who will very much be looking to X3D to come to the rescue, no doubt).

Team Red needs to knock this one out of the park

As MLID puts it, the Ryzen 9800X3D needs to be nothing short of a home run to limit the damage which has been done to the AMD brand by the shaky reception that Zen 5 CPUs have received thus far.

It sounds like the YouTuber has materials on the Ryzen 9800X3D, but isn't willing to share them yet, presumably to protect his sources.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Ryzen 9800X3D arrive in short order, given that we've had quite a few leaks around the CPU recently.

Those have included spilled benchmarks - indicating that the 9800X3D will provide a more well-rounded performance than its 3D V-Cache predecessors, with solid numbers away from gaming - and also marketing blurb which calls the 9800X3D the 'Ultimate Processor for Elite Gaming.'

If the rumors are right, the Ryzen 9800X3D will be followed by the Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D, which could be due for a CES 2025 reveal, and on shelves not long after. The 9800X3D, though, is the chip all eyes are on for its gaming prowess.