AMD Ryzen 9950X3D2 and 9850X3D CPUs rumored: both boost to 5.6GHz, X3D2 is dual cache, 200W TDP

Rumors are again being aired that there are new X3D chips inbound for Zen 5, one of which will have cache on both of its chiplets for a total of 192MB.

TL;DR: AMD could be launching new Ryzen 3D V-Cache Zen 5 processors, something that was rumored a couple of months back, with a top-end refresh supposedly called the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 that'll have two chiplets both with 96MB of L3 cache for a total of 192MB. We're told there will also be a Ryzen 7 9850X3D, and both of these processors will hit a 5.6GHz boost.

Whispers are again circulating that AMD has new Ryzen 3D V-Cache processors on the horizon for its Zen 5 family, one of which will have the cache on both of its two chiplets.

That's the top-end CPU, of course, which according to the new leak from Chi11eddog on X (flagged by VideoCardz), will be the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2.

The '2' tacked onto the end of the X3D indicates that this is the first (theoretical) 3D V-Cache offering with such a dual-cache configuration, carrying a total of 192MB of L3 cache (in two 96MB pools).

The other rumored specs for the Ryzen 9950X3D2 are that it'll boost to 5.6GHz with a 200W TDP.

The second supposedly incoming CPU is the Ryzen 7 9850X3D which we're told will stick with 8-cores and have 96MB of L3 cache with a 120W TDP. However, where it's different from the 9800X3D is in equalling the 9950X3D2 for that boost to 5.6GHz - which is 400MHz faster than the 9800X3D, a surprising jump. Of course, the latter is already regarded as a top gaming chip.

There's more than a little skepticism about these assertions, though, given that the rest of the rumor mill hasn't backed up the leaker here (since the initial revelations a couple of months back). On top of that, there were also leakers who called out this initial speculation as completely off the mark.

That doesn't necessarily mean Chi11eddog is wrong, of course, but for now, we must treat these ideas with more caution than normal.

The claimed 'X3D2' name has also raised a few eyebrows, and could be a source of potential confusion if true - it sounds more like a long-lost relative of R2D2 than a desktop processor.