NVIDIA showcases stunning LEGO Fortnite PC with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

NVIDIA has showcased a very cool Fortnite LEGO with RTX mod from czuga that looks incredible. 1,000 Bricks, 1 GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

As part of its weekly DLSS update, which sees DLSS, Frame Generation, and ray-tracing technologies arrive in new releases like FragPunk, the Silent Hill 2 remake, and Starship Troopers: Extermination, NVIDIA also took time to highlight a very cool build from modder czuga.

Inspired by Fortnite's LEGO modes, the build includes over 1,000 LEGO bricks to support all components, including the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card and customer watercooling. With an entire LEGO Fortnite scene that includes characters, biomes, and the iconic Fortnite bus, it's a stunning one-of-a-kind build.

It didn't come together quickly either; it took countless hours to design the complete setup and around 14 days to build, test, and decorate. The fact that it uses LEGO for the case and all physical hardware support is awe-inspiring.

This week's big DLSS title is Bad Guitar Studio's FragPunk, a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter incorporating a card system that can 'dramatically change the rules of engagement.' It looks like a lot of fun and very different from other hero shooters like Overwatch - according to the developers, each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so gameplay is fast.

On PC, the game supports a suite of ray-tracing effects for GeForce RTX gamers, including ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows. Naturally, this means you've also got DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance and reduce latency. This increases performance, on average, by 2.8X when played in 4K, 2X when played in 1440p, and 1.9X in 1080p. NVIDIA's internal benchmarks show that everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and up can enjoy 100+ FPS in 4K with ray-tracing, with all GPUs enjoying triple-digit performance at 1440p and 1080p.

Rounding out the DLSS titles this week, the popular and critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team and Konami arrives with DLSS Super Resolution support. Sirio Games' fast-paced third-person shooter Simulakros features DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation support. And the Early Access debut of Starship Troopers: Extermination arrives with DLSS 3 support, too.