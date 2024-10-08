Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA's complete dominance of the GPU market is a concern and more

NVIDIA showcases stunning LEGO Fortnite PC with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

NVIDIA has showcased a very cool Fortnite LEGO with RTX mod from czuga that looks incredible. 1,000 Bricks, 1 GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

NVIDIA showcases stunning LEGO Fortnite PC with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

As part of its weekly DLSS update, which sees DLSS, Frame Generation, and ray-tracing technologies arrive in new releases like FragPunk, the Silent Hill 2 remake, and Starship Troopers: Extermination, NVIDIA also took time to highlight a very cool build from modder czuga.

Inspired by Fortnite's LEGO modes, the build includes over 1,000 LEGO bricks to support all components, including the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics card and customer watercooling. With an entire LEGO Fortnite scene that includes characters, biomes, and the iconic Fortnite bus, it's a stunning one-of-a-kind build.

It didn't come together quickly either; it took countless hours to design the complete setup and around 14 days to build, test, and decorate. The fact that it uses LEGO for the case and all physical hardware support is awe-inspiring.

This week's big DLSS title is Bad Guitar Studio's FragPunk, a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter incorporating a card system that can 'dramatically change the rules of engagement.' It looks like a lot of fun and very different from other hero shooters like Overwatch - according to the developers, each round lasts about 2.5 minutes, so gameplay is fast.

On PC, the game supports a suite of ray-tracing effects for GeForce RTX gamers, including ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows. Naturally, this means you've also got DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex to boost performance and reduce latency. This increases performance, on average, by 2.8X when played in 4K, 2X when played in 1440p, and 1.9X in 1080p. NVIDIA's internal benchmarks show that everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 and up can enjoy 100+ FPS in 4K with ray-tracing, with all GPUs enjoying triple-digit performance at 1440p and 1080p.

NVIDIA showcases stunning LEGO Fortnite PC with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU 02
4
NVIDIA showcases stunning LEGO Fortnite PC with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU 03
4
NVIDIA showcases stunning LEGO Fortnite PC with GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU 04
4

Rounding out the DLSS titles this week, the popular and critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team and Konami arrives with DLSS Super Resolution support. Sirio Games' fast-paced third-person shooter Simulakros features DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation support. And the Early Access debut of Starship Troopers: Extermination arrives with DLSS 3 support, too.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.00$1099.00$1089.00
Buy
-
--$1089.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/8/2024 at 8:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles