TT Show Episode 54 - NVIDIA has won the GPU Market

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss the current state of the GPU market for PC gamers based on the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results and a recent report outlining two decades of market share between NVIDIA and AMD.
It's not only an uphill battle for AMD and Intel with RDNA 4 and Battlemage, but it's gotten to the point where it feels like anything that isn't GeForce RTX is starting from square one. The GeForce RTX 4060 is now one of the most popular GPUs among millions of gamers - and no alternative has even made a dent. So, even if AMD offers up a killer GeForce RTX 4060 competitor soon, it will do so from a position of almost no mindshare.
There's much more to the latest episode of The TT Show than just GPU talk and going over the latest GeForce RTX 5090 rumors. There are also the new AMD motherboards to discuss, Microsoft's controversial Copilot+ PC feature Recall making a return, and a potential Microsoft Surface Fold in development.
Jak and Kosta also discuss Nintendo and what separates it from companies like Sony and Microsoft, dipping into some of their favorite Nintendo games and experiences. But it's not all sunshine and roses, as the conversation leads to the company's continued crackdown on emulation (and arguably game preservation) with the recent shutdown of the Ryujinx Nintendo Switch emulator.
All of these stories and more in The TT Show - Episode 54.
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
