AMD Ryzen 7800X3D is vanishing off shelves as price hikes kick in - is 9800X3D CPU imminent?

The stock of AMD's popular Ryzen 7 7800X3D is dwindling rapidly, it would seem, as its price spirals upwards - a sign it's about to be replaced?

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, a popular choice of processor for PC gamers, is apparently running out of stock, with prices spiking upwards - ahead of a possible Ryzen 9800X3D launch.

Hopefully Ryzen 9000X3D will impress more than the vanilla Ryzen 9000 models have thus far (Image Credit: AMD)

Naturally, if the next generation of 3D V-Cache CPUs is indeed on the horizon - as some fodder from the rumor mill has suggested, Ryzen 9000X3D might arrive at the end of October - it makes sense that AMD would cut current-gen production, and the 7800X3D could start to run thin on the ground.

This is seemingly what's happening, at least according to a report from Tom's Hardware, which chews over CPU price rises in the US over the past couple of months.

Going by info tapped from PC Part Picker, we see that pricing for the Ryzen 7800X3D is trending upwards in the US, with price tags going up at major retailers by over 20% in some cases - and 10% in others, like Newegg.

In actual fact, looking at Newegg now, the retailer is out of stock, and the only choice for Ryzen 7800X3D buyers is to pick one up from China at a ridiculous $690. (The CPU had hit around $420 at Newegg previously, when the retailer still had stock).

Tom's further observes that Amazon in the US was out of stock too, but that appears to have changed, as at the time of writing, there's now Ryzen 7800X3D CPUs available - but you'll pay $479 for the privilege (6% more expensive than the MSRP).

Remember, in the past during the likes of Black Friday, you could pick up a 7800X3D for around $350 or maybe even less.

Prices are reportedly increasing in Europe, too, Tom's notes, even if stock isn't running out over there (not as yet, anyway).

Case of the vanishing processors

All in all, it's beginning to look very much like something is afoot and that the well is running rather dry for the popular Zen 4 gaming CPU.

Quite possibly because, as mentioned, it's about to be replaced by what could be an even more popular Ryzen 9800X3D, at least in theory.

If the rumor mill is right, the Ryzen 9800X3D processor will be launched at the close of October - which is, of course, only a month away now.

On top of that, we've had an actual sighting of the Ryzen 9800X3D in the form of a leaked box shot and other details, which includes a claim that the CPU will be launched before 2024 is out - so if it isn't October, it'll very likely be November. The 9800X3D will be billed as the 'Ultimate Processor for Elite Gaming' by AMD, apparently.