AVerMedia expands its 'GO Series' with the new VERSATI microphone and FLEXI arm

AVerMedia VERSATI GO (AM310G2) is a portable and powerful USB cardioid microphone, and the AVerMedia FLEXI GO (BA311L) is a flexible boom arm.

With the AVerMedia X'TRA GO (GC5150), an innovative capture card, dock, and charging station for portable gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck that we reviewed, the company explained that it was the first product in its new mobile and versatile GO Series. Today, we've got two new GO products from AVerMedia - a microphone and a flexible boom arm.

The AVerMedia VERSATI GO (AM310G2) is a portable and powerful USB cardioid microphone with an impressive 96KHz/24-bit sample rate designed to capture rich and natural broadcast-quality audio. It is priced at $69.99 USD. Designed primarily for voice and minimizing background noise for creators, the USB-C connection makes it an easy plug-and-play option.

The AVerMedia FLEXI GO (BA311L) pairs with the VERSATI GO or any number of products, including cameras and webcams. It's a flexible boom arm that works at various angles and can support high-profile and low-profile setups. The multi-angle joints and tool-free installation are designed to make it as flexible as possible. It is priced at $99.99 USD.

"AVerMedia's GO Series has always been about making high-quality content creation feasible to everyone," said Michael Kuo, AVerMedia's President and CEO. "With the VERSATI GO and FLEXI GO, we're not just offering tools - we're offering the freedom to create, no matter where you are in your content creation journey."

Stay tuned for our full review of the AVerMedia VERSATI GO (AM310G2) in the coming weeks. As for additional GO products, AVerMedia has a few exciting things on the horizon. One is the ELITE GO (GC313), a laptop charging device that doubles as a 1080p capture card. Stay tuned for that one, as seeing how that works will be super interesting.

Here are the Amazon links for the new AVerMedia GO microphone and arm.

AVerMedia VERSATI GO (AM310G2) - $69.99 | AVerMedia FLEXI GO (BA311L) - $99.99

NEWS SOURCE:avermedia.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

