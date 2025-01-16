All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Peripherals

AVerMedia's ELITE GO GC313Pro looks like a charger but it's also a hub and capture card

More than just wall chargers, the new the AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 also double as capture cards for gaming with 4K60 passthrough.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AVerMedia has launched the ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313, part of the GO Series focused on portability and performance. The ELITE GO GC313Pro is a versatile 100W GaN charger and 1080p capture card, while the CORE GO GC313 offers similar features at a lower price, both supporting 4K60 video passthrough.

AVerMedia has just launched a pair of new products for its new GO Series, a line-up all about portability and performance. So far, the GO Series has seen the release of the excellent portable gaming handheld dock and external capture card with the X'TRA GO GC515 and the impressive VERSATI go USB Microphone with FELXI go Arm. Check out our full reviews.

The AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro is more than a wall charger; it's also a versatile video capture card.
5

Kicking off 2025 with two product launches, the new AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 offer much more than meets the eye. At a glance, the ELITE GO GC313Pro looks like a portable charger and travel companion. Plug it in to charge everything from a Steam Deck to a laptop or smartphone. The 100W GaN charger is impressive for fast charging. It can charge the new iPhone 16 Pro Max from 0 to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

However, adding USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI opens the door to video capture and passthrough. Yes, inside the new AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro ($129.99 USD via

Amazon) is a 1080p 60 FPS capture card that can pass through a 4K 60 FPS video signal to a portable display or TV.

5

It can be used for streaming, capturing, and turning a portable gaming experience into a big-screen one. This is why AVerMedia is calling it a 'Charging Capture' device.

Also launching today is the AVerMedia CORE GO GC313 - a 'Charging Dock,' a more affordable version of the ELITE GO that features all the same charging and 4K60 video passthrough capabilities. With a more wallet-friendly price point of $79.99 USD, this is for those who aren't interested in recording gameplay or the screen of a portable device but instead are after a charger that is also simple and intuitive video passthrough device for gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally.

5

We'll be going hands-on with the AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

