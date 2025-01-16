AVerMedia's ELITE GO GC313Pro looks like a charger but it's also a hub and capture card

AVerMedia has just launched a pair of new products for its new GO Series, a line-up all about portability and performance. So far, the GO Series has seen the release of the excellent portable gaming handheld dock and external capture card with the X'TRA GO GC515 and the impressive VERSATI go USB Microphone with FELXI go Arm. Check out our full reviews.
Kicking off 2025 with two product launches, the new AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 offer much more than meets the eye. At a glance, the ELITE GO GC313Pro looks like a portable charger and travel companion. Plug it in to charge everything from a Steam Deck to a laptop or smartphone. The 100W GaN charger is impressive for fast charging. It can charge the new iPhone 16 Pro Max from 0 to 50% battery in 30 minutes.
However, adding USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI opens the door to video capture and passthrough. Yes, inside the new AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro ($129.99 USD via
Amazon) is a 1080p 60 FPS capture card that can pass through a 4K 60 FPS video signal to a portable display or TV.
It can be used for streaming, capturing, and turning a portable gaming experience into a big-screen one. This is why AVerMedia is calling it a 'Charging Capture' device.
Also launching today is the AVerMedia CORE GO GC313 - a 'Charging Dock,' a more affordable version of the ELITE GO that features all the same charging and 4K60 video passthrough capabilities. With a more wallet-friendly price point of $79.99 USD, this is for those who aren't interested in recording gameplay or the screen of a portable device but instead are after a charger that is also simple and intuitive video passthrough device for gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally.
We'll be going hands-on with the AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro and CORE GO GC313 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.