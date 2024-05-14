AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 can now capture 4K 144 FPS gameplay thanks to a new update

A new firmware update for the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 adds support for 4K144 capture on Windows and multi-channel 5.1 audio recording.

We reviewed the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 GC553G2 External Capture Card late last year. It was one of the first capture cards to offer full 4K 144 Hz HDMI 2.1 passthrough with HDR and VRR support. It earned our Editor's Choice Award as a "powerful USB streaming and capture solution for content creators" with excellent PC and console hardware support.

Today, we've got word from AVerMedia of an exciting new firmware update for the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 GC553G2 that adds an exciting new feature - 4K144 Capture on Windows devices via AVerMedia RECentral software or OBS. With most HDMI 2.1 capture cards topping out at 4K60 capture, the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is even more impressive than it was when it first debuted.

The 4K144 option captures video using the MJPEG or Motion JPEG codec, which gives each frame its own relevant image file (so to speak) and should lead to impressive quality. No longer limited to just passthrough, the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 now offers creators and enthusiasts the option to record native 4K 144FPS gameplay.

The new firmware update also supports 5.1 multi-channel audio passthrough and capture, adding another dimension to the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1's audio capabilities. Like the new 4K144 capture feature, this is supported in Windows via AVerMedia RECentral software or OBS.

Finally, the firmware update also adds support for Windows Dynamic Lighting, which is the native RGB tool found in Windows 11 setting to control lighting across compatible peripherals without the need to install third-party software.

"We're constantly listening to our customers to ensure that we're bringing nothing but the best to the table," said Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia. "Now, with the three added features, creators can take their content creation and gaming experience to greater heights."

To cap off this very cool update, the MSRP of the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is dropping to $269.99 USD, which is currently discounted on Amazon and Newegg (links below).