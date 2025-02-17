All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Peripherals

AVerMedia anounces Live Gamer ULTRA S with true-color 4K RGB24 capture

The new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro from AVerMedia is a new portable capture card with 4K60 FPS support, true-color RGB24, and 5.1 audio.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: AVerMedia has launched the Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro capture card, supporting 4K 60 FPS with HDR and VRR passthrough, and 4K 60 FPS SDR recording. It features true-color RGB24 capture with 5.1-channel surround sound. The device offers 4K60, 1440p144, and 1080p240 capture capabilities, with HDR up to 1440p30, and supports ultra-wide aspect ratios.

AVerMedia has announced and released its latest capture card, the new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro. This one is designed for those who want the best in-game capture, as it supports 4K 60 FPS with HDR and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) passthrough with 4K 60 FPS SDR recording. In addition, it includes true-color RGB24 capture with 5.1-channel surround sound, making it stand out from the pack.

The new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro, a versatile and powerful portable capture card for gamers, image credit: AVerMedia.
4

The new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro, a versatile and powerful portable capture card for gamers, image credit: AVerMedia.

The new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro's capture capabilities are 4K60, 1440p144, and 1080p240, with HDR capture up to 1440p30. It also supports ultra-wide aspect ratios, which is fantastic.

The true-color RGB24 capture with 5.1 audio is available through AVerMedia's Streaming Center software, which includes Streaming Center Plug (OBS plugin). Software support and easy configuration are a big part of the Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro, and the AVerMedia Assist Central Pro is a central hub for keeping the device and software up to date.

AVerMedia anounces Live Gamer ULTRA S with true-color 4K RGB24 capture 3
4

"Game streamers today demand more than just basic capture-they need tools that bring out the best in their content," said Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia Technologies. "The Live Gamer ULTRA S is built to meet these expectations, offering the quality and flexibility creators need to engage their audiences like never before."

The Live Gamer ULTRA S (GC553Pro) is available now via Amazon, with a special introductory price of $129.99 USD (discounted from the $149.99 USD) available until February 19 - so get in quick if you're interested and in the market for a capture card. Also, stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks.

Photo of the AVerMedia Live Gamer Ultra S GC553Pro Capture Card
Best Deals: AVerMedia Live Gamer Ultra S GC553Pro Capture Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$129.99 USD
- -
Buy
$129.99 USD
- -
Buy
$129.99 USD
- -
Buy
$129.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2025 at 12:26 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:avermedia.com

