AVerMedia anounces Live Gamer ULTRA S with true-color 4K RGB24 capture

AVerMedia has announced and released its latest capture card, the new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro. This one is designed for those who want the best in-game capture, as it supports 4K 60 FPS with HDR and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) passthrough with 4K 60 FPS SDR recording. In addition, it includes true-color RGB24 capture with 5.1-channel surround sound, making it stand out from the pack.
The new Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro's capture capabilities are 4K60, 1440p144, and 1080p240, with HDR capture up to 1440p30. It also supports ultra-wide aspect ratios, which is fantastic.
The true-color RGB24 capture with 5.1 audio is available through AVerMedia's Streaming Center software, which includes Streaming Center Plug (OBS plugin). Software support and easy configuration are a big part of the Live Gamer ULTRA S GC553Pro, and the AVerMedia Assist Central Pro is a central hub for keeping the device and software up to date.
"Game streamers today demand more than just basic capture-they need tools that bring out the best in their content," said Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia Technologies. "The Live Gamer ULTRA S is built to meet these expectations, offering the quality and flexibility creators need to engage their audiences like never before."
The Live Gamer ULTRA S (GC553Pro) is available now via Amazon, with a special introductory price of $129.99 USD (discounted from the $149.99 USD) available until February 19 - so get in quick if you're interested and in the market for a capture card. Also, stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks.
