AVerMedia X'TRA GO is available now, an impressive portable capture dock for gaming handhelds

The AVerMedia X'TRA GO is an impressive and potentially game-changing little unit (our full review is coming soon). It is a portable capture device and charging dock for a range of gaming handhelds that presents a simple one-button solution for recording up to 4K30 or 1080p 120FPS high-quality footage.

With support for the ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, MSI Claw, Lenovo Legion Go, and iPhones and iPads, it's a dream come true for content creators, streamers, and gamers who are looking for an easy, painless, and tidy capture solution.

With a dedicated USB-C port with Type-C DP Alt mode compatibility and 64W charging, you can connect all these devices and stream direct-feed gameplay to a PC via an additional USB-C Port. The physical design looks excellent, too, but the port setup makes it the perfect-sounding capture device for portable and handheld gaming.

In addition to the USB-C ports above, there's an additional port for power input, HDMI output to connect to a display (so you can game and capture on a TV or monitor), an extra USB 3.2 port to connect peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, or controller.

Capture is handled by recording straight to an SD card, so you have flexible control over storage. There's also an option to bypass SD recording and record directly to a PC.

The AVerMedia X'TRA GO is part of the company's new GO Series product line, which is all about on-the-go productivity. In the coming months, more products, including the ELITE GO GC313Pro Charging Capture, CORE GO GC313 Charging Dock, Versati GO AM310G2 USB Microphone, and Flexi GO BA311L Mic Arm, are expected.

"The launch of the Go Series provides essential and portable tools for staying connected and productive anywhere. 'Your Essential Go Anywhere' embodies this series, made for those who need reliability and convenience on the move," said Michael Kuo, AVerMedia's President and CEO. He added, "The X'TRA GO (GC515), the first in this series, showcases our focus on innovation and user-friendly design. With seamless video capture and one-touch recording designed in a compact device, the GC515 is set to enhance daily experiences, whether creating content, gaming, or working on the go."

Yes, with the ability to connect any device with a USB-C port and Type-C DP Alt mode compatibility, you also have a great capture tool for mini PCs and laptops. I love that the AVerMedia X'TRA GO doubles as a charging dock with HDMI passthrough, which we'll cover in our full review.

The AVerMedia X'TRA GO (GC515) is available now (in black or white) for $199.99 USD.