No Man's Sky developer says that the upcoming PS5 Pro 'absolutely rocks'

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console "absolutely rocks" says No Man's Sky developer Martin Griffiths, with the Engine Programmer for Hello Games taking to X sharing his excitement about the PS5 Pro. Check it out:
Personally, I love that Martin admitted he had "never lost that child-like excitement I get when coding on a new dev kit". Martin shared a "beautifully staged" screenshot inside of No Man's Sky, ponting out that the game is now marked as a PS5 Pro Enhanced title on the PlayStation Store.
He said: "This beautifully staged screenshot is a fair summary of how I feel tonight. Many of you have noticed that #NoMansSky is now marked as a #PS5Pro enhanced title on the PlayStation store - the only thing I'd like to say as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations since PS1, is that this console absolutely rocks".
He continued: "I want to add that this week, I virtually stood in the queue to order my home PS5 Pro - there is something really special about the journey from working on prototype hardware to it becoming a real thing with the immense intellectual and human effort it takes from thousands of people to ship a console like this with more than 50 launch titles".
"I've never lost that child-like excitement I get when coding on a new dev kit or that same excitement when the real console arrives at home and you boot up a game you've worked on for the first time. The brilliant tranquil image I linked off summed up the launch milestone perfectly for everyone at Hello who has worked hard to reach this point - we can quietly breathe again and take pride that our tiny team is part of this".
- PS5 Pro runs cool and quiet, around 200W of power: The PS5 Pro has recently been rumored to use around 200W of power, the same power connector as the standard PS5, and it runs cooler thanks to tweaks from AMD and TSMC's improved process node on the Viola SoC inside of the PS5 Pro.
- 45% faster than standard PS5: The new codenamed Trinity SoC is a beefed-up semi-custom design from AMD with a larger GPU and faster GDDR6 memory. The higher clock speeds on the GPU and some RDNA 4 tech are going to provide a huge upgrade in performance over the regular PS5.
- 2-3x faster in ray tracing than standard PS5: An increase of 45% in performance over the standard PS5 is impressive, but the new RDNA 4 GPU tricks inside of the PS5 Pro will reportedly provide an insane 2-3x performance increase on new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console.
- AI-powered PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech: The new PS5 Pro console will have some AI technology (of course) which will power an exciting new AI upscaling technology: PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution -- or PSSR -- which means we're going to see some of the best graphics we've seen out of a console yet with the PS5 Pro.
- PS5 Pro Enhanced label for games: Sony will have a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games, which will see games using PSSR to upscale the resolution to 4K, a constant 60FPS, and then add or increase ray tracing effects and performance.