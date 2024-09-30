No Man's Sky developer says that the upcoming PS5 Pro 'absolutely rocks'

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console "absolutely rocks" says No Man's Sky developer Martin Griffiths, with the Engine Programmer for Hello Games taking to X sharing his excitement about the PS5 Pro. Check it out:

Personally, I love that Martin admitted he had "never lost that child-like excitement I get when coding on a new dev kit". Martin shared a "beautifully staged" screenshot inside of No Man's Sky, ponting out that the game is now marked as a PS5 Pro Enhanced title on the PlayStation Store.

He said: "This beautifully staged screenshot is a fair summary of how I feel tonight. Many of you have noticed that #NoMansSky is now marked as a #PS5Pro enhanced title on the PlayStation store - the only thing I'd like to say as an engine programmer who has been through all the PS iterations since PS1, is that this console absolutely rocks".

He continued: "I want to add that this week, I virtually stood in the queue to order my home PS5 Pro - there is something really special about the journey from working on prototype hardware to it becoming a real thing with the immense intellectual and human effort it takes from thousands of people to ship a console like this with more than 50 launch titles".

"I've never lost that child-like excitement I get when coding on a new dev kit or that same excitement when the real console arrives at home and you boot up a game you've worked on for the first time. The brilliant tranquil image I linked off summed up the launch milestone perfectly for everyone at Hello who has worked hard to reach this point - we can quietly breathe again and take pride that our tiny team is part of this".