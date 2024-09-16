Intel lost the contract to make and fab a chip for Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 in 2022

Remember 'Intel Inside' from many years ago? Intel was nearly inside of Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console, but lost the bid to AMD back in 2022.

Intel lost the contract to make and fab a chip for Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 in 2022
Published
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

Intel lost out on a major contract to design and fab Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console back in 2022, which "dealt a significant blow" in the company's efforts to build its struggling contract manufacturing business.

Intel lost the contract to make and fab a chip for Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 in 2022 93
2

In a new report from Reuters, we're learning Intel could've been inside of the PS6 console which would've had them enjoy billions and billions of dollars of revenue, fabricating thousands of silicon wafers per month. In the competitive bidding process to supply and design the PS6 chip, it was a fight against AMD and TSMC, which have made the chips for both the PS5 and upcoming PS5 Pro consoles.

AMD has been enjoying the fruits of that semi-custom SoC labor, pumping out tens of millions of PS5 chips and 10+ million PS5 Pro consoles... and every single future-gen PS6 in 2026 and beyond. Reuters reports that Intel and AMD were the "final two contenders in the bidding process for the contract".

If it worked out that Intel had won the PlayStation 6 contract, it would've been a game-changer for the company. Instead of an AMD-designed semi-custom SoC inside of the PS6. Intel Foundry would've been rubbing its hands together winning a huge contract like that for its semiconductor business, after CEO Pat Gelsinger created the foundry business as part of his huge turnaround part... which has been falling apart of late, but a PS6 contract win would've been huge.

Intel could've enjoyed 100 million+ PlayStation 6 consoles sold over 5 years, which would've helped Intel win other contracts after it had bagged the PS6 contract. That went to AMD, and we see AMD chips inside of various gaming handhelds, laptops, consoles, and more.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation5 console (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.99
$449.99$449.99$449.00
Buy
$499.99
$499.00$499.99$499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2024 at 7:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News

Related Tags