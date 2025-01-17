PlayStation 6 rumor: AMD to provide Zen 5 CPU with X3D cache, next-gen UDNA GPU

AMD is reportedly preparing a Zen 5-based CPU with X3D cache for Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console.
The GPU inside of Sony's next-gen PS6 console will reportedly be the new UDNA GPU architecture that AMD is cooking behind the scenes, with the last of the RDNA architectures -- RDNA 4 -- powering the company's upcoming Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs on the desktop. The new flagship RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT is the last flagship GPU we get under the RDNA architecture, and the PS5 + PS5 Pro are the last Sony consoles that'll use an RDNA-based GPU.
Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 console will run a next-gen APU from AMD that will combine Zen 5 CPU cores + X3D cache with new rumors + UDNA GPU architecture. In a new post on Chiphell, a leaker has teased that "Sony will also stack 3D on the console" presumably the PlayStation 6, after saying that AMD's next-gen Halo APU will "stack 3D to improve the performance of both CPU and GPU".
The full post on Chiphell reads: "the desktop Zen 6 CCD is N3E process, and the IOD process is N4C. The GPU UDNA is also N3E process. The big core flagship is back. On the APU side, the next generation of Halo will stack 3D to improve the performance of both CPU and GPU. The packaging method will be known in the second half of the year. Sony will also stack 3D on the console side, but Microsoft is not sure yet".
The leaker added some details about AMD's future products, with leaks that the desktop Zen 6 CCD is made on the same TSMC N3E process, with the IOD made on N4C. On the APU side of things, AMD's next-generation Halo APU will stack 3D to improve performance of both the CPU and GPU, with the packaging method used revealed later this year.