Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 will benefit from the beefed-up PS5 Pro console

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console is going to be a monster, with its backwards compatibility amplified by the release of the impending PlayStation 5 Pro.

In their weekly podcast, the folks at Digital Foundry talked about the PS5 Pro being a victory, even if gamers don't buy it. Just like the standard PS4 which benefitted from the release of the PS4 Pro, where games that have questionable performance on the PS4 Pro run beautifully on the standard PS5, while games using dynamic resolution scaling benefit from the boosted power inside of the PS5.

However, the same will apply to the PS6 which will benefit from the improved PS5 Pro console. Why? Because if the better-looking games run at 30FPS on the faster PS5 Pro, that means that when they're run through backwards compatibility on the next-gen PS6, they'll look (and run) even better: most likely hitting 60FPS.

It would be nice for the PS6 to have a 60FPS minimum requirement, that would be fantastic for not just the PS6, but for the gaming industry in general that has been stuck at 30FPS for far, far too long.

We don't know too much about the PlayStation 6 so far, with rumors teasing AMD won the contract to supply Sony with a semi-custom SoC for the PS6, and that Intel fought for the contract, but lost to AMD. There's also rumors of two PS6 products on the way, with a physical next-gen console and a PS6 portable handheld which would be fantastic to see materialize.