Microsoft won't have a response to PS5 Pro, instead we wait until Xbox Next and portable Xbox

Sony has announced its beefed-up refreshed PlayStation 5 Pro, but Microsoft has nothing to retaliate with Xbox, and a next-gen Xbox is years away.

Sony has unveiled its new PlayStation 5 Pro console, offering a heavily-beefed up gaming experience in November, but what does Microsoft have to retaliate to the PS5 Pro? Absolutely nothing.

Microsoft is fully focused on the next-generation Xbox, something the company teased would offer the "biggest technological leap ever seen between console generations" but that is so far away: somewhere in the 2026 timeframe, which is when Sony will unleash its next-gen PlayStation 6 console, and a purported PS6 handheld, both powered by semi-custom APUs that AMD won the contract for earlier this year (beating out Intel, which pushed hard to get inside of PS6).

We reported earlier this year that Intel wanted to be inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox, which would've seen the company fabbing the next-gen APUs inside of the future Xbox in the USA.

Not long after that, we reported that the next-gen Xbox team was being led by the Surface team... and now, well, nothing has been heard about Xbox since. Sony has had plenty to talk about (and rightfully so) but Microsoft is floundering with Xbox, and it'll hurt next year with Grand Theft Auto 6 released.

We truly need to see the "biggest technological leap ever seen between console generations" with the next-gen Xbox, which I think needs to firmly hit 4K 120FPS (thanks to a suped-up CPU, GPU, and I'm sure an AI chip of some sort with AI-powered upscaling like we're seeing in PS5 Pro, and future-gen PS6).

4K 120FPS shouldn't be too hard for a console released in 2026, and would live on until 2030+ so we should expect 8K 60FPS (with AI upscaling) to be feature on the "biggest technological leap ever seen between console generations" Xbox.