Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 should hit 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS thanks to PSSR upscaling tech

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console should be aiming for 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS, driven by next-gen hardware and PSSR upscaling technology.

Sony reportedly awarded AMD with the contract to build a next-generation SoC for its next-generation PlayStation 6 console... which could be capable of 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS gaming.

We've had plenty of leaks and rumors about the beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console coming later this year, as well as Sony's new PlayStation Spatial Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, which is "currently aiming" for 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS gaming, with leaker Tom Henderson reporting "but it's unclear if those internal milestones can be passed".

The upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro playing games at 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS will most likely be driven with PSSR upscaling, and that makes sense: 45% more rendering power, with 2-3x the ray tracing performance in PS5 Pro-powered games at 4K 60FPS... and some, not all, at 8K 30FPS would be huge for Sony.

But what about the next-generation PlayStation 6 console? Well, if Sony is pushing 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS with an upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro, which still has a Zen 2-based CPU -- but an upgraded RDNA 4-based GPU -- the truly next-gen PS6 should be aiming at 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS with next-gen PSSR upscaling, surely.

Henderson notes that Sony's ambitions with PSSR are to hit 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS in "future console iterations," i.e., the PlayStation 6. Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console supports 4K right now, where they're aiming for 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS with the beefed-up hardware and PSSR running the AI upscaling show.