Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 should hit 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS thanks to PSSR upscaling tech

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console should be aiming for 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS, driven by next-gen hardware and PSSR upscaling technology.

Published
2 minutes & 14 seconds read time

Sony reportedly awarded AMD with the contract to build a next-generation SoC for its next-generation PlayStation 6 console... which could be capable of 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS gaming.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 should hit 4K 120FPS or 8K 60FPS thanks to PSSR upscaling tech 69
Open Gallery 2

We've had plenty of leaks and rumors about the beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console coming later this year, as well as Sony's new PlayStation Spatial Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, which is "currently aiming" for 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS gaming, with leaker Tom Henderson reporting "but it's unclear if those internal milestones can be passed".

The upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro playing games at 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS will most likely be driven with PSSR upscaling, and that makes sense: 45% more rendering power, with 2-3x the ray tracing performance in PS5 Pro-powered games at 4K 60FPS... and some, not all, at 8K 30FPS would be huge for Sony.

But what about the next-generation PlayStation 6 console? Well, if Sony is pushing 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS with an upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro, which still has a Zen 2-based CPU -- but an upgraded RDNA 4-based GPU -- the truly next-gen PS6 should be aiming at 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS with next-gen PSSR upscaling, surely.

Henderson notes that Sony's ambitions with PSSR are to hit 4K 120FPS and 8K 60FPS in "future console iterations," i.e., the PlayStation 6. Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console supports 4K right now, where they're aiming for 4K 60FPS and 8K 30FPS with the beefed-up hardware and PSSR running the AI upscaling show.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$558.72
$558.72$399.00$424.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2024 at 8:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags