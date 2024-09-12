AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series delivers up to 100 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with new AFMF 2 driver

With AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 and Variable Graphics Memory (VGM), Ryzen AI 300 Series chips with integrated RDNA 3.5 can hit 100 FPS in several PC games.

AMD has released Technical Preview drivers for its driver-based AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 or AFMF 2 frame generation technology. Without waiting for per-game implementation like FSR 3 or DLSS 3, AFMF 2 sits within AMD's Radeon drivers or Adrenaline Edition software and can be enabled in thousands of PC games.

It's an exciting technology, and even though the image quality isn't on par with something like DLSS 3, it can be a game-changer for a range of Radeon GPUs. Especially in improved AFMF 2 for,

Today, we can add the integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics in notebooks with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series APUs to the AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 compatible chips supported in AMD's Technical Preview drivers for AFMF 2. The new mobile chips also use the Variable Graphics Memory (VGM) tech as part of HYPR-RX to further boost performance.

What's VGM? Here's AMD's explanation.

By default, integrated graphics have a "dedicated" graphics allocation of 512 MB and AMD recommends leaving at least 16 GB RAM for the CPU. This means that if you set Variable Graphics Memory (VGM) to "medium" on a 32 GB system, it will allocate 8 GB from that pool and convert it into 8 GB vRAM for the AMD Radeon 890M integrated graphics card after a reboot - an increase of 7.5 GB from the default "dedicated" vRAM allocation of 512 MB.

This technology makes perfect sense for the mobile Radeon graphics found in the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, with impressive integrated graphics performance but several steps behind dedicated desktop GPUs. With AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2, in-game FSR support, and VGM, performance in Cyberpunk 2077 can hit 100 FPS in 1080p.

Granted, this is "up to 100 FPS," and playing the game using the 'Low' graphics preset with FSR 2 set to 'Balanced,' so it's not going to look anywhere as good as it can when running on something like the desktop Radeon RX 7700 XT or the GeForce RTX 4060, but it's impressive nonetheless. According to AMD, this is a 78% improvement in performance compared to playing Cyberpunk 2077 without AFMF 2.

AMD has provided additional AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series gaming benchmarks with AFMF 2 and VGM enabled. VGM looks to be the secret sauce for integrated GPUs, pushing performance in Far Cry 6 from 65 FPS with just AFMF 2 to 105 FPS with AFMF 2 and VGM.

AMD also showcases that on the ASUS Zenbook S16, with its OLED display with a native resolution of 2880 x 1800, performance can push past 60 FPS thanks to AFMF 2 and VGM.

"Performance will vary depending on the exact game title and settings used, and we look forward to hearing feedback from you about your experience with AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2, VGM, and HYPR-RX," AMD writes. "On mobility platforms like AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors, AMD recommends first tuning the game settings to be able to maintain an FPS of 50 (1080p) before turning on AFMF 2."

It's fascinating tech that opens the door to gaming laptops without dedicated mobile GPUs.