AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 is here, a 'major advancement' for frame generation technology

AMD Fluid Motion Frames of AFMF is the company's driver-based frame generation solution, which means that with a compatible Radeon GPU and the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, you can enable the technology in thousands of games via this one-click solution.

Latency reduction and improved image quality, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 adds frame generation to countless games.

As a driver-based solution, AFMF differs from AMD's FSR 3 and NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation, which require per-game implementation. AFMF debuted not that long ago, and the consensus is that its impressive tech has the potential to become a game changer for boosting performance in a wide range of machines, including mobile devices like the Steam Deck.

In a surprise announcement, AMD has launched AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 into 'Technical Preview,' promising lower latency and higher performance. Thanks to new AI-optimized enhancements, AMD calls it a "significant upgrade" from the initial release.

Like the original AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 or AFMF 2, it is available on all Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 Series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen Processors with integrated Radeon Graphics. AFMF 2's new AI-optimized enhancements have improved the algorithm and overall smoothness of the technology when temporarily disabled in scenes with high motion. The results are a reduction in jitter and an overall improvement in image quality.

There's also a new Performance Mode designed for AFMF 2 to scale across a wide range of hardware. Discrete graphics cards with abundant GPU horsepower will default to the Quality mode. In contrast, Performance mode reduces the overhead to make AFMF 2 compatible with "a wider range of devices" - namely, mobile.

The most significant improvement comes with lower latency, with AMD noting up to 28% lower latency compared to the initial AMD Fluid Motion Frames when playing Cyberpunk 2077 with AFMF 2 enabled in 4K. Latency is also reduced in Counter-Strike 2 by up to 12% with AFMF 2 enabled with the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Desktop Processor with Radeon 780M Graphics in 1080p. AMD notes that the tech can be combined with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 technology.

AFMF 2 also supports borderless fullscreen, so a game no longer needs to be in 'exclusive fullscreen' mode. In addition, AFMF 2 now works with Vulkan and OpenGL games, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a game where you can't enable frame generation. Finally, AMD has made it so that AFMF 2 works in conjunction with AMD Radeon Chill, which prevents the FPS from going above the maximum refresh rate of your display to improve performance and image quality.

You can grab the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver for AFMF 2 here.