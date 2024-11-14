AMD says its Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip is 75% faster than Intel Core Ultra for gaming

AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 benchmarks show that it's 75% faster for gaming than Intel Core Ultra, however the numbers include AMD tech like frame generation.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors for thin and light laptops offer strong AI performance and advanced Radeon 800M Series graphics. These processors enable 1080p gaming without a discrete GPU, with AMD showcasing how much faster their hardware is than Intel's.

AMD launched its new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors for thin and light laptops earlier this year. These processors boast powerful Copilot+ AI performance and the latest in Radeon 800M Series graphics based on the company's RDNA 3.5 architecture.

Thanks to AMD's recent APU line-up, integrated graphics have come a long way in a very short time. It's now possible to game at 1080p on a laptop without needing a discrete GPU. It's also led to the rise of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck from Valve and the ROG Ally from ASUS.

In a new post about the PC gaming performance of the Ryzen AI 300 Series, the company states that, on average, its AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor is 75% faster than the new Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip with the latest integrated Arc Graphics. However, the results aren't quite what they seem.

Take a look at the following chart, which highlights the massive boost to performance you can expect with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370-powered laptop compared to one that includes the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 versus Intel Core Ultra 7 258V gaming benchmarks, image credit: AMD.

Setting aside the fact that the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip is not Intel's flagship mobile chip, AMD's benchmark data for its hardware includes AMD HYPR-RX with AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 or AMD FSR 3 with Frame Generation turned on. So, this performance data includes upscaling and frame generation that is "boosted by AMD technologies."

So yes, 75% faster is technically correct; however, the Intel performance data only includes Intel XeSS upscaling where supported. The following two charts tell a similar story.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 versus Intel Core Ultra 7 258V gaming benchmarks, image credit: AMD.

However, if you compare the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370's native performance to the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V's native performance (highlighted above), they are much closer - capability-wise - than the 75% figure implies.

This is not said to discredit AMD's data, as performance technologies like DLSS, FSR, XeSS, and Frame Generation will play an increasingly more critical role in the future of low-power mobile gaming, as they have in the world of high-end gaming with ray-tracing, path-tracing, and 4K resolutions. These technologies are literal game changers, and that's the overarching story AMD is ultimately showcasing with this post.

AMD FSR 3 is available in over 95 games, FSR in over 415, and AMD HYPR-RX and AFMF 2 are available to enable at the driver level in thousands of games. In comparison, Intel doesn't yet have an equivalent Frame Generation bit of tech to compete with AMD's or NVIDIA's DLSS 3, and its XeSS upscaling tech (which can deliver better image quality than AMD FSR) is only available in around 130 games.

Long story short, Intel has some catching up to do. If you're in the market for a thin and light laptop, one with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip can easily double as a PC gaming rig.