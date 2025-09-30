AMD Fluid Motion Frames 3 teased in Radeon preview driver

AMD Fluid Motion Frames 3, or AFMF 3, has been spotted in a preview driver for Radeon GPUs - the latest version of AMD's driver-based Frame Generation.

TL;DR: AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is a driver-based frame generation technology enhancing performance and smoothness in thousands of games. The upcoming AFMF 3 promises significant improvements in latency, image quality, and multi-frame generation options, potentially aligning with AMD's AI-driven FSR Redstone update for Radeon GPUs.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is the company's driver-based Frame Generation technology that adds the option to generate frames and boost performance/smoothness in thousands of games. As a driver-based tool that is a part of the Radeon Adrenaline Software's HYPR-RX suite, AFMF 2 launched last year, bringing improvements to latency, image quality, and stability.

The technology also pairs with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag or Radeon Anti-Lag 2 to reduce latency, with AMD touting the technology as a viable solution for boosting performance on mobile devices with lower-powered integrated Radeon graphics.

AMD has continued to update the technology, with AFMF 2.1 launching earlier this year, receiving generally positive feedback due to its further improvements in latency and image quality by reducing ghosting. And now, thanks to some driver sleuths over at the Guru3D forums, The Creator and ecffg2010, it appears that AMD is preparing to launch AFMF 3, also known as AMD Fluid Motion Frames 3.

Mentions of AFMF 3 were discovered in a new Radeon preview driver, AMD Software: PyTorch on Windows Preview Edition 25.20.01.14, which focused on enabling PyTorch on Radeon RX 7000 and RX 9000 Series GPUs. Now, AFMF 3 doesn't have anything to do with PyTorch.

Still, as it's Version 3 and not Version 2.2, odds are it's going to be a notable update to the technology, with our money going on it, including a version of NVIDIA's Multi Frame Generation technology where gamers will have the option to enable 2X, 3X, or even 4X frame generation. Of course, this update will probably also include improvements to latency and image fidelity.

As for when we'll hear more about AFMF 3, our best guess is when AMD properly unveils its FSR Redstone project, which is set to update its FSR Frame Generation to an AI solution that could also include Multi Frame Generation-like 3X and 4X options.