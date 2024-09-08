Online multiplayer discovered in Black Myth: Wukong game code

Mining the game code of Black Myth: Wukong has revealed that the title had an online multiplayer mode being constructed by developers at some point.

Black Myth: Wukong quickly became one of the best-selling games of all time, with its release on PlayStation and PC fueling more than 18 million unit sales in just two weeks.

With the incredible success of the new single-player title, many gamers are left begging the question as to where the Xbox version is. Unfortunately, the answer has a lot of ambiguity around it as conflicting reports mention a possible Sony deal with Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science for some sort of exclusivity that involved Sony assisting in the development of the game but didn't have Sony attached as an exclusivity disclaimer.

However, other reports indicated there was no such exclusivity deal in place and that Black Myth: Wukong was suffering from some sort of development problem related to Xbox console hardware specifications, particularly the weaker variant, the Xbox Series S. Now, Outrageous Dong Chai has posted a video showcasing evidence of what appears to be scrapped online multiplayer mode for Black Myth: Wukong as the evidence of the long lost mode can be found within the title's game code.