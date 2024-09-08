Phillips launches new device designed to sync lights with gaming consoles

Signify, formerly known as Phillips Lighting, launched a new light sync box that's designed to sync with games played on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Phillips Hue colored lights can really change the feel of a room once a few globes have been obtained, but what if you wanted to combine the power of Phillips Hue with gaming?

Signify, formerly known as Phillips Lighting, has launched a better version of the Phillips Hue Sync Box, a device that can be plugged into a TV and then synced with the content playing on the screen. The Sync Box will then change the surrounding Phillips Hue lights to whatever color the content is on the screen of the television, creating a more immersive or arguably distracting viewing experience.

The original model of this device was released back in 2019, but now Phillips is launching an upgraded version that comes with support up to 8K at 60Hz for video content, which includes 4K at 120Hz for gaming. Additionally, the new model comes with support for HDMI 2.1, meaning it's compatible with current-gen gaming consoles. Gamers with a collection of Phillips Hue globes can now sync their globes to their games at higher refresh rates. The Sync Box 8K is able to sync up to 10 globes.

"People love to escape the pressures of everyday life by getting lost in their entertainment. We are proud to present the next generation Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K that is compatible with the latest gaming console features that are only starting to come to market, making it a real game changer. We're also introducing new lighting form factors and features, including new Philips Hue Secure features, enabling people to further personalize their homes," said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue at Signify

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is available now for $349.