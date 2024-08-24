Microsoft officially responds to Black Myth Wukong releasing on Xbox

Black Myth Wukong quickly shattered records on Steam as the most-played single-player game in the platform's history, but what about a release on Xbox?

Black Myth Wukong has quickly become one of the most-played single-player games in the world after it released on PC and PlayStation.

The title from Chinese developer Game Science has already sold more than 10 million copies across the globe as of August 23, which is only three days after its release. The new single-player RPG has also shattered records on Steam as it became the most-played single-player game in the platforms history with more than 2.4 million concurrent players, and still remains the #1 top-selling game. With all this popularity around Black Myth Wukong it begs the question - where is the Xbox release?

A recent Forbes article dives into this question and states that Black Myth Wukong is suffering from the same fate as Baldur's Gate 3, which was development issues related to Microsoft's low-end console, the Xbox Series S. Game Science actually addressed this back in June when fans noticed the Xbox logo was removed from Black Myth Wukong's marketing material.

The developer said back then it was "currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards" and that it will "announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards."

Between these comments from Game Science and Microsoft's mandate on releasing a game across all of its Xbox consoles, it appears Black Myth Wukong's graphics are still being optimized for lower-end hardware. There is also the fact there are half as many Xbox gamers as there are PlayStation gamers, especially in China where PC gaming holds the crown by a large margin.

Microsoft responded to the Xbox release of Black Myth Wukong with a statement, "We're excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We can't comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the center of that."

It appears Black Myth Wukong is coming to Xbox, we just don't know when, but it appears it won't be for some time.