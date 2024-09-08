Judge reveals when Google will receive its punishment for abusing monopoly power

The federal judge that ruled against Google and determined the company had abused its monopoly power said when it will receive punishment.

Earlier last month, a US federal judge ruled that Google held a monopoly over the search industry and abused its power to maintain it.

The lawsuit that Google lost claimed the company acted illegally to keep its grip on the search industry, which involved paying other big tech giants such as Apple, Samsung and Mozilla billions of dollars per year to stay as the default search engine on their respective phones and browsers. US Federal Judge Amit P. Mehta found Google to be guilty of violating Section 2 of the Sherman Act, and has now given an update on the company's punishment.

According to reports from The New York Times, a federal judge will deliver the punishment for Google by August 2025, and in the meantime, Judge Amit P. Mehta has asked prosecutors from the Justice Department and states to submit proposals on how to remedy the problem. Prosecutors have until the end of the year to submit proposals for Google's remediation, and after that, Judge Mehta will hold a new trial to hear evidence on how to move forward.

Furthermore, Judge Mehta said he would be taking into account the seemingly exponentially changing landscape of the technology industry and would take into extremely competitive technologies such as artificial intelligence chatbots, such as the ones created by OpenAI and Microsoft, into account when making his decision on Google's punishment.

"The world has changed since discovery closed two years ago," said Judge Mehta

NEWS SOURCES:techcrunch.com, nytimes.com

