Black Myth: Wukong map mod lets you better track quests and find hidden secrets

Simple Map is a handy mod lets you bring up a map in the map-less Black Myth: Wukong. Also, there's a mod that gives our monkey friend a lightsaber.

Are you among the countless PC gamers jumping into Black Myth: Wukong, the latest AAA action-adventure hit? If so, there's a good chance that during those first few moments with the game, like me, you were left wondering which button brought up the map. Only to discover that there's no in-game map to be found.

Black Myth: Wukong map mod lets you better track quests and find hidden secrets 02
Granted, this is a deliberate choice from the development team at Game Science, and Black Myth: Wukong is the sort of game where you can get around pretty quickly without needing a map. However, with side quests, hidden boss encounters, and other secrets to discover, having a map would make exploration a lot easier.

Well, us map fans are not alone, as one of the most popular mods for the game on PC is called 'Simple Map.' Which, as the name suggests, adds an in-game map to Black Myth: Wukong on PC.

The mod lives up to its name by adding a world map that you can view full screen, change the view, and zoom in and out while viewing your current location, nearby chests, and crafting resources. Grab it here from Nexus Mods.

Here's how it looks.

Black Myth: Wukong map mod lets you better track quests and find hidden secrets 03
The 'Simple Map' mod for Black Myth: Wukong, image credit: Nexus Mods.
The 'Simple Map' mod for Black Myth: Wukong, image credit: Nexus Mods.

The Simple Map is one of the most popular mods for Black Myth: Wukong over at Nexus Mods. It sits behind one, offering a performance and stuttering solution - an unfortunate issue that several PC gamers are currency dealing with when trying to play the game. As the game is still fresh on the scene (it's only a week old), we should expect many more mods to pop up in the coming weeks and months. However, as expected, there's already one that replaces the Destined One's primary staff and weapon with a Star Wars lightsaber.

A Double Bladed Lightsaber, to be exact.

The 'Double Bladed Lightsaber' mod for Black Myth: Wukong, image credit: Nexus Mods.
The 'Double Bladed Lightsaber' mod for Black Myth: Wukong, image credit: Nexus Mods.

Check out our game coverage below for more on Black Myth: Wukong.

