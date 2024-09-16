First Black Myth: Wukong DLC release date rumors begin flying

Game Science is slated to release the first DLC for Black Myth: Wukong in early 2025, following the game selling more than 20 million units.

One of the most successful games of this year is, by far, Black Myth: Wukong. The Chinese developer behind the title Game Science has become the proud leader of the Steam charts in the most-played single-player game.

Now, industry analyst Daniel Camilo has said the title has sold more than 20 million units since its release on August 19, with 18 million of those units being sold in just the first two weeks of its launch. Previous rumors indicated Game Science was planning on releasing at least two DLCs for Black Myth Wukong, and now we have begun hearing the first rumblings of when the first DLC will release.

According to Camilo, who cited "very reliable first-hand sources I heard from," Game Science is planning on releasing the first DLC in early 2025, or around the "Chinese New Year," which puts its release between the end of January and early February. This rumor corroborates previous rumors that suggested Game Science was doing DLCs for Black Myth Wukong before moving on to another game.

It was only recently that an online multiplayer was discovered within Black Myth Wukong's game code, leading to the assumption that at some stage an online multiplayer was considered for the extremely popular single-player title.