Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will won't encourage players to use guns

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the latest game from MachineGames will force players to use guns as a last resort because Indy isn't super.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of the biggest first-party Xbox releases scheduled to release in 2024, and now we have learned more about how the whip-carrying hero will be played by gamers in the upcoming release by MachineGames.

In a recent interview with Edge Magazine, MachineGames creative director Axel Torvenius revealed the Great Circle won't be pushing players to take up gunplay, and rather developers have designed the game to force players to view guns as a "fallback solution". Torvenius further explained the gunplay won't be the primary "way forward" and that players will be encouraged to "use your wits and your whip."

On a personal note, this decision to steer away from gunplay opens up the game to an interesting form of gameplay that would complement the character of Indiana Jones. While he does use guns, Indiana Jones typically overcomes his opponents by outsmarting them with some clever and unorthodox method.

Torvenius said, "Indy doesn't have superpowers. Very often, you can tell that it's not easy for him to be in a fight. At the end of the day, he's a teacher and a somewhat clumsy archeologist. He just happens to have this passion that puts him in these weird situations constantly with enemies and traps."