AMD RDNA 4 leak: Navi 48 GPU at up to 3.2GHz, 16GB GDDR6, RTX 4080 perf, priced at $499 to $599

AMD's next-generation RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks: 64 CUs at up to 3.2GHz, 16GB GDDR6 20Gbps memory, up to 280W, RTX 4080 perf, for up to $599.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks suggest we can expect gaming performance of RTX 4080 levels, with far better ray tracing performance out of RDNA 4, too.

In his latest video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead notes that the rasterization performance is "expected to at least trade blows with the RTX 4080" while ray tracing performance is expected to "trade blows with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and in some AMD optimized games, there's suggestion that it could get close to the RTX 4080!"

The leaker continues, explaining that Navi 48 will have "high volume" in Q4 2024, and that the company "hopes it will be a hit with system integrators". The new Radeon RX 8800 XT (or whatever it is called) will "have a reference cooler, but not be sold on AMD.com".

Back in March 2024, MLID leaked some information on Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console, which will have a tweaked semi-custom SoC from AMD, fabbed by TSMC. The new PS5 Pro will reportedly be up to 45% faster at rasterization, and somewhere between 2-3x faster in ray tracing over the standard PS5.

AMD seems to have done some optimization magic to RDNA 4 if this is true, with parts of RDNA 4 being present in the PS5 Pro, and will make up the new Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards when they arrive later this year, and into 2025.

As we've said all along, AMD's new RDNA 4 GPU architecture will NOT be competing against NVIDIA's next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture and the soon-to-be-launched GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks:

64 CUs @ 2.9GHz to 3.2GHz (real-world max GPU boost clocks)

less than 96MB of next-gen Infinity Cache

256-bit memory bus

16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 20Gbps

210W to 280W power draw (TDP)

Increase in Ray Tracing Accelerator count per CU

Monolithic die manufactured on TSMC 4nm

Added FP8 + Matrix Hardware (arguably proven in the MLID PS5 Pro leak)

October-November launch time frame

$499 to $599 MSRP

Rather, AMD will try to nail the sub $600 market, under the performance of the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4080, which is where far more customers are than the lofty heights of the RTX 4090 let alone the new RTX 5080 and I'm sure wallet-busting, but performance-destroying RTX 5090 graphics card.

RDNA 4 will have optimizations and tweaks, and I'm sure will be great on performance-per-watt, and it seems these new leaks are setting the stage for what AMD will unveil with the new Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs later this year.