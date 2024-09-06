Mobile Radeon RX 7800M GPU delivers PlayStation 5 Pro levels of performance

AMD's new and yet to be seen Radeon RX 7800M mobile GPU has been put to the test, and the result puts it on par with the PS5 Pro's rumored performance.

The ONEXGPU 2 with Radeon RX 7800M graphics is an external GPU with AMD's latest discrete mobile graphics card that slots in underneath the Radeon RX 7900M. One-Netbook, a creator of mini-PCs and gaming handhelds, has posted benchmark results for the new GPU inside the ONEXGPU 2 paired with an AMD Ryzen 8840U system.

The benchmark run (shown in the video above) is the tried-and-true synthetic Time Spy test, part of the 3D Mark suite. The Radeon RX 7800M's result is an impressive score of 15,806, which is only 1,200 points lower than the Radeon RX 7900M. This makes it slightly faster or on par with the desktop Radeon RX 7700 XT, a GPU comparable to what's inside the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro.

According to Tom's Hardware, this score is notably higher than what is achievable with the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, sitting between that and the higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. However, there is one caveat.

AMD's Radeon graphics hardware always performs well in 3D Mark tests like Time Spy and FireStrike, so this result might not be indicative of actual in-game performance. The Radeon RX 7800M features 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and the RDNA 3 Navi 32 chip excels at 1080p and 1440p gaming when looking at desktop variants - so this is an impressive showing. Also, regarding the PS5 Pro, the Radeon hardware inside Sony's console will feature new ray-tracing technology that is not present here, giving it the edge in RT titles.

The Radeon RX 7800M is only available in the ONEXGPU 2, which you can't purchase outright. You can only express interest on the eGPU's Indiegogo campaign page. Hopefully, it will make its way to some laptops, as it could provide a more affordable gaming laptop option for those eyeing GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU systems.