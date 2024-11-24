AMD to have 'full unveiling' of RDNA 4 at CES 2025, at least one new Radeon GPU in late January

AMD to have a full unveiling of its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with 'at least' one new Radeon GPU launching 'before the end of January'

TL;DR: AMD will unveil its RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with at least one Radeon RX 8000 series graphics card launching in late January. AMD is also set to unleash its new 9950X3D and 9900X3D desktop processors, and new Strix Halo APU at CES 2025. AMD will unveil its RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with at least one Radeon RX 8000 series graphics card launching in late January. AMD is also set to unleash its new 9950X3D and 9900X3D desktop processors, and new Strix Halo APU at CES 2025.

AMD is expected to have a "full unveiling" of its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with "at least" one new Radeon RX 8000 series graphics card hitting the market in late January.

We know that AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 GPU architecture is the last one before the company unifies its architectures into the UDNA architecture, expected to power next-gen GPU designs inside of graphics cards and APUs of the future. In January 2025 at CES, leaker Moore's Law is Dead says his sources say we can expect RDNA 4 at the show, and at least one SKU launching weeks later.

A bigger note here is that this source said they couldn't confirm if AMD will have its next-gen FSR 4 upscaling technology ready for RDNA 4 and CES 2025. NVIDIA will be stomping in with its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs led by the ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090, and I'm sure, DLSS 4 upscaling to boot.

We should expect a big show from AMD at CES 2025, with its ultra-beefed-up Strix Halo APU arriving with a huge injection of CPU and GPU performance, its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors, and its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture. January 2025 is going to be an incredible time for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and everyone in between.