All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD to have 'full unveiling' of RDNA 4 at CES 2025, at least one new Radeon GPU in late January

AMD to have a full unveiling of its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with 'at least' one new Radeon GPU launching 'before the end of January'

AMD to have 'full unveiling' of RDNA 4 at CES 2025, at least one new Radeon GPU in late January
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD will unveil its RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with at least one Radeon RX 8000 series graphics card launching in late January. AMD is also set to unleash its new 9950X3D and 9900X3D desktop processors, and new Strix Halo APU at CES 2025.

AMD is expected to have a "full unveiling" of its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with "at least" one new Radeon RX 8000 series graphics card hitting the market in late January.

AMD to have 'full unveiling' of RDNA 4 at CES 2025, at least one new Radeon GPU in late January 108
2

We know that AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 GPU architecture is the last one before the company unifies its architectures into the UDNA architecture, expected to power next-gen GPU designs inside of graphics cards and APUs of the future. In January 2025 at CES, leaker Moore's Law is Dead says his sources say we can expect RDNA 4 at the show, and at least one SKU launching weeks later.

A bigger note here is that this source said they couldn't confirm if AMD will have its next-gen FSR 4 upscaling technology ready for RDNA 4 and CES 2025. NVIDIA will be stomping in with its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs led by the ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090, and I'm sure, DLSS 4 upscaling to boot.

We should expect a big show from AMD at CES 2025, with its ultra-beefed-up Strix Halo APU arriving with a huge injection of CPU and GPU performance, its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors, and its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture. January 2025 is going to be an incredible time for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and everyone in between.

Photo of the XFX Speedster QICK309 Radeon RX 7600XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: XFX Speedster QICK309 Radeon RX 7600XT Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2024 at 8:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles