AMD to have 'full unveiling' of RDNA 4 at CES 2025, at least one new Radeon GPU in late January

AMD is expected to have a "full unveiling" of its next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture at CES 2025, with "at least" one new Radeon RX 8000 series graphics card hitting the market in late January.
We know that AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 GPU architecture is the last one before the company unifies its architectures into the UDNA architecture, expected to power next-gen GPU designs inside of graphics cards and APUs of the future. In January 2025 at CES, leaker Moore's Law is Dead says his sources say we can expect RDNA 4 at the show, and at least one SKU launching weeks later.
A bigger note here is that this source said they couldn't confirm if AMD will have its next-gen FSR 4 upscaling technology ready for RDNA 4 and CES 2025. NVIDIA will be stomping in with its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs led by the ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090, and I'm sure, DLSS 4 upscaling to boot.
We should expect a big show from AMD at CES 2025, with its ultra-beefed-up Strix Halo APU arriving with a huge injection of CPU and GPU performance, its new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors, and its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture. January 2025 is going to be an incredible time for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and everyone in between.