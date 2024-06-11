AMD's next-gen Navi 48 XTX GPU spotted with 4 different board designs in new shipping manifest

AMD's next-generation RDNA 4-based Navi 48 XTX GPU spotted in new shipping manifest, should power the next-gen Radeon RX 8800 or RX 8700 series GPUs.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

AMD didn't talk about its next-generation RDNA 4 GPU architecture at Computex 2024 last week, but we know it's coming... and now we've got some Navi 48 XTX graphics cards that have been spotted in a new shipping manifest.

NVIDIA will have its powerful next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards later this year, which will be the new flagship gaming GPUs to buy... but the market under that, is what AMD is aiming at this generation. RDNA 5 will hopefully mark the return to the high-end GPU business for AMD, for now... Navi 44 and Navi 48 are coming.

In the new shipping manifest, AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 XTX GPU was spotted, along with some new board numbers. We've got:

  • 102-G28211
  • 102-G28501 (Navi 48 XTX)
  • 102-G28201
  • 102-C48701

The full listing is: GRAPHICS CARD: NAVI48 G28201 DT XTX REVB-PRE-CORRELATION AO PLATSI TT(SAMSUNG)-Q2 2024-3A - 102-G28201, because that means a lot. But that's the Navi 48 XTX GPU that was spotted in the shipping manifesto.

When can we expect RDNA 4 to appear? AMD will probably not launch any new discrete GPUs this year, so we'll be waiting until 2025 until we can get our hands on the next-gen RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 8000 series graphics cards, which is a pity.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

