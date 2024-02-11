AMD's next-gen Navi 48 GPU: 3.0GHz to 3.3GHz, up to RX 7900 XTX performance, not using GDDR7

The very latest on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture and new Navi 48 and Navi 44 GPUs is here, where we're learning more about the two new GPUs and their rumored specifications.

2

AMD Navi 48 and Navi 44 leaks (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to launch with the feature every gamer wants

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead covers the latest he's heard from his industry sources on Navi 48 and Navi 44 GPUs from AMD. Starting with AMD's new flagship Navi 48 GPU, which will be a monolithic die manufactured on TSMC's N4P process, with MLID hearing that Strix APU and RDNA 4 discrete GPU engineering samples have been boosting between 3.0GHz and 3.3GHz.

Not only that, but AMD has added FP8 and Matrix Hardware, with RDNA 4 reportedly "ready" to be "able" to launch in Q4 2024, but MLID notes that there is a "slim chance" for a Q3 2024 release or later Q1 2025 release. MLID adds that he has "no proof" that AMD ever planned to support GDDR7 memory on smaller configurations, with the company reportedly toying with GDDR7 on a multi-chip GPU, but for the monolithic Navi 48 and Navi 44 GPUs... we're looking at GDDR6 memory.

MLID reports that we should expect rasterization performance -- regular gaming performance -- to be "roughly between" the RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. We should expect prices of RDNA 4 cards to be much cheaper than NVIDIA's high-end GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, let alone the next-gen flagship RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs.

AMD reportedly uses a larger die size of 300-350mm2, with 20Gbps GDDR6 memory "likely for at least the initial launch" on a 256-bit memory controller. This is very similar to what we should expect to see inside of Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console, which AMD is building the custom SoC for.

RDNA 4 will be "ready" and "able" to launch its next-gen Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, with a "slim chance" of launching in Q3 2024 or Q1 2025.

We should expect AMD's next-gen Navi 48-powered Radeon RX 8900 XT (or whatever it ends up being named) to be offering performance somewhere around the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, but for $300 less... which will be an awesome thing to see for the PC gaming market. AMD doesn't need to beat NVIDIA on flagship discrete GPU hardware, but it can definitely get some RDNA 4 GPU units moving with RTX 4070 Ti SUPER performance for $300 less. Now we're talking.