AMD's next-gen Navi 48 GPU: 3.0GHz to 3.3GHz, up to RX 7900 XTX performance, not using GDDR7

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based 'Navi 48' GPU will be monolithic die on TSMC N4P, boosting up to 3.3GHz, with 20Gbps GDDR6 memory on 256-bit memory bus.

Published
2 minutes & 34 seconds read time

The very latest on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture and new Navi 48 and Navi 44 GPUs is here, where we're learning more about the two new GPUs and their rumored specifications.

AMD Navi 48 and Navi 44 leaks (source: Moore's Law is Dead)
Open Gallery 2

AMD Navi 48 and Navi 44 leaks (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead covers the latest he's heard from his industry sources on Navi 48 and Navi 44 GPUs from AMD. Starting with AMD's new flagship Navi 48 GPU, which will be a monolithic die manufactured on TSMC's N4P process, with MLID hearing that Strix APU and RDNA 4 discrete GPU engineering samples have been boosting between 3.0GHz and 3.3GHz.

Not only that, but AMD has added FP8 and Matrix Hardware, with RDNA 4 reportedly "ready" to be "able" to launch in Q4 2024, but MLID notes that there is a "slim chance" for a Q3 2024 release or later Q1 2025 release. MLID adds that he has "no proof" that AMD ever planned to support GDDR7 memory on smaller configurations, with the company reportedly toying with GDDR7 on a multi-chip GPU, but for the monolithic Navi 48 and Navi 44 GPUs... we're looking at GDDR6 memory.

MLID reports that we should expect rasterization performance -- regular gaming performance -- to be "roughly between" the RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. We should expect prices of RDNA 4 cards to be much cheaper than NVIDIA's high-end GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, let alone the next-gen flagship RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs.

AMD reportedly uses a larger die size of 300-350mm2, with 20Gbps GDDR6 memory "likely for at least the initial launch" on a 256-bit memory controller. This is very similar to what we should expect to see inside of Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console, which AMD is building the custom SoC for.

RDNA 4 will be "ready" and "able" to launch its next-gen Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, with a "slim chance" of launching in Q3 2024 or Q1 2025.

We should expect AMD's next-gen Navi 48-powered Radeon RX 8900 XT (or whatever it ends up being named) to be offering performance somewhere around the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, but for $300 less... which will be an awesome thing to see for the PC gaming market. AMD doesn't need to beat NVIDIA on flagship discrete GPU hardware, but it can definitely get some RDNA 4 GPU units moving with RTX 4070 Ti SUPER performance for $300 less. Now we're talking.

Buy at Amazon

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX (RX-79XMERCB9)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$99.99
$99.99--
Buy
$921.80
$921.80$939.99$969.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2024 at 8:43 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags