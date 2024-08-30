Hideo Kojima spotted with possible PS5 Pro following recent final design leak

Hideo Kojima has been spotted with what very well could be a PS5 Pro dev kit running an early version of the upcoming Death Stranding: On the Beach.

Published
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

PlayStation 5 Pro hype is reaching what appears to be a boiling point with many rumors now pointing to a reveal slated for the first half of September.

Leading up to the recent leaks and rumors an image was posted to X by Hideo Kojima's assistant Ayako Terashima, which was then re-shared by Kojima, who wrote that he's "building the game these days" and running it through all of the necessary testing methods, covering aspects such as "gameplay, map, enemies, placing things, events, UI, graphics, sound, animation, cut-scenes" and more.

Kojima didn't state what game he was play testing, or what console he was play testing it on. However, fans were quick to notice the cable from Kojima's controller going into a mysteriously covered and presumably, PlayStation console. Notably, Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming stated the PS5 and PS5 Pro developer kits, or the consoles developers receive from Sony to play test their games on to ensure they meet the minimum requirements for a public release, have exactly the same physical design.

This point raises the question as to why Kojima / his team has decided to keep this console from the eyes of the public. Moreover, in the days following the posting of this image a fresh leak occurred of the final design of the PS5 Pro.

It should also be noted that Death Stranding: On the Beach is one of the only games that Sony has somewhat prepared for the launch of the new console, as Kojima's new title is slated for release in 2025 and recent reports state a big On the Beach event will be hosted by Sony and Kojima Productions at the Tokyo Games Show scheduled for September 29.

NEWS SOURCE:theshortcut.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

