All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus & Troy Baker set to reveal details on Death Stranding 2

PlayStation and Kojima Productions have scheduled a star-studded panel for SXSW 2025, during which we'll receive more information on Death Stranding 2.

Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus & Troy Baker set to reveal details on Death Stranding 2
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Kojima Productions and PlayStation will host a panel for "Death Stranding 2" at SXSW 2025 on March 9th, featuring Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker and Woodkid. More gameplay details, and possibly a release date, are expected to be revealed.

Kojima Productions, in collaboration with PlayStation, have scheduled a special panel for Death Stranding 2, which is set to take place at SXSW 2025 on March 9th in Austin, Texas, and will be available for live-streaming at 4 PM CDT.

The star-studded lineup features Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, who'll be appearing on stage alongside musician Woodkid to discuss new details about the upcoming game, which is set to arrive on PS5 later this year. While it's unknown exactly what will be revealed at the show, the panel will provide some free-flowing discussion about the new title.

Five months ago at TGS 2024, Kojima and the Death Stranding 2 development took to the stage in Tokyo, showing off 9 minutes of footage - including cutscenes, 'photo shoot events', and an in-game motion capture performance. He also dived into more details about the characters and gameplay mechanics, emphasizing that it'll be "an even weirder game than [Death Stranding]."

Credit: Kojima Productions
2

Credit: Kojima Productions

Notably absent from their TGS reveal was a release date. At the time, Kojima highlighted that the game was 30-40% complete, with a release planned for 2025. While he hinted that the release date was set internally, he was reluctant to commit to a specific date due to potential unforeseen circumstances.

"While we haven't announced the release date yet, we naturally already have one set. The plans are in place. Although production is progressing towards that goal, there are various factors that could affect the timing of the release... We've said 2025, so it will come out next year. The release date will be announced sometime next year."

Given the star power of the SXSX 2025 panel, there are bound to be some big surprises in store. All hopes point to an official release date and a gameplay demo. Whether that comes to fruition - we'll have to tune in to wait and see.

Photo of the Playstation 5 Death Stranding Director's Cut
Best Deals: Playstation 5 Death Stranding Director's Cut
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$33.95 USD
$39.93 USD $34.45 USD
Buy
$54.99 USD
$54.99 USD -
Buy
$64.99 CAD
$64.99 CAD $59.50 CAD
Buy
£53.41
£52.70 £54.11
Buy
$33.95 USD
$39.93 USD $34.45 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2025 at 2:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:kojimaproductions.jp, bloody-disgusting.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles