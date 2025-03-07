Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus & Troy Baker set to reveal details on Death Stranding 2

PlayStation and Kojima Productions have scheduled a star-studded panel for SXSW 2025, during which we'll receive more information on Death Stranding 2.

TL;DR: Kojima Productions and PlayStation will host a panel for "Death Stranding 2" at SXSW 2025 on March 9th, featuring Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker and Woodkid. More gameplay details, and possibly a release date, are expected to be revealed. Kojima Productions and PlayStation will host a panel for "Death Stranding 2" at SXSW 2025 on March 9th, featuring Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker and Woodkid. More gameplay details, and possibly a release date, are expected to be revealed.

Kojima Productions, in collaboration with PlayStation, have scheduled a special panel for Death Stranding 2, which is set to take place at SXSW 2025 on March 9th in Austin, Texas, and will be available for live-streaming at 4 PM CDT.

The star-studded lineup features Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, who'll be appearing on stage alongside musician Woodkid to discuss new details about the upcoming game, which is set to arrive on PS5 later this year. While it's unknown exactly what will be revealed at the show, the panel will provide some free-flowing discussion about the new title.

Five months ago at TGS 2024, Kojima and the Death Stranding 2 development took to the stage in Tokyo, showing off 9 minutes of footage - including cutscenes, 'photo shoot events', and an in-game motion capture performance. He also dived into more details about the characters and gameplay mechanics, emphasizing that it'll be "an even weirder game than [Death Stranding]."

2

Credit: Kojima Productions

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Notably absent from their TGS reveal was a release date. At the time, Kojima highlighted that the game was 30-40% complete, with a release planned for 2025. While he hinted that the release date was set internally, he was reluctant to commit to a specific date due to potential unforeseen circumstances.

"While we haven't announced the release date yet, we naturally already have one set. The plans are in place. Although production is progressing towards that goal, there are various factors that could affect the timing of the release... We've said 2025, so it will come out next year. The release date will be announced sometime next year."

Given the star power of the SXSX 2025 panel, there are bound to be some big surprises in store. All hopes point to an official release date and a gameplay demo. Whether that comes to fruition - we'll have to tune in to wait and see.