All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review

Seagate's IronWolf Pro 125 boasts 1DWPD endurance, but how well does it perform? Let's find out as we check out the 960GB model.

@TylerBernath
Published Wed, Nov 4 2020 8:56 AM CST
Rating: 94%Manufacturer: Seagate (ZA960NX1A001)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

With the release of the IronWolf 125 in September, Seagate unveiled an updated SATA portfolio for NAS platforms that included a second, higher endurance option. That second option is the IronWolf Pro 125.

The IronWolf Pro 125 takes over where the IronWolf 125 left off, an option for consumers that need that extra bit of endurance for 24/7 always-on environments. Capacity options remain the same as IronWolf 110, with everything from 240 and 480GB to 1.92 and 3.84TB available.

Endurance ratings over the five-year warranty period give the 960GB model in house a 1750 TBW rating, while the peak capacity 3.84TB model reached 7000TWB. This means 1DWPD endurance across the entire lineup. Additional features of the IronWolf Pro 125 include Power Loss Data Protection, IronWolf Health Management for platforms that support it, and Data Recovery Services from Seagate for three years.

MSRP of the 960GB Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 comes in at $259.99 with a five-year warranty.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

Packaging follows the new art direction we saw with the IronWolf 125. Capacity listed top right along with marketing performance; 545 Read and Write.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.com

The back goes into more detail about the drive in several languages, with the model and warranty information towards the bottom.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the IronWolf Pro 125 has rather simple artwork on the top of the metal enclosure.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.com

The backside offers a full sticker that includes model identification along with capacity and interface.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Opening the drive, it has nearly identical build quality and components found in the Synology SAT5200.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com

A closer look at the PCB, we have the Phison S12 to the left two DRAM packages above. To the right, we have eight Toshiba BiCS TLC packages.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. Sequential Read is a touch above marketing for the IronWolf Pro at 557 MB/s while write falls just short at 530 MB/s. Peak IOPS reach 97K read and 87K write.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

If we push the IronWolf Pro 125 through our standard PCMark testing, it comes out just under the Synology SAT5200, fourth in our chart above.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com

Switching the workload to Data Drive in PCMark, the Pro nudged the Synology SAT5200 by a few MB/s, scoring 2102.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Historically, pricing isn't competitive for high endurance solutions, so with that, the Pro 125 lands at 95% just above the Samsung 860 Pro.

As expected, when Synology released the SAT5200, Seagate responded with an equally prepped solution, certainly an upgrade over the existing IronWolf 110 platform that used Seagate's own SSD controller technology.

The performance was on par with marketing. For the most part, we exceeded expectations in read performance, reaching 557 MB/s sequential and 97K IOPS 4K. PCMark workloads showed this solution to be quite good, not as good as the non-Pro variant but right behind trading places with the Synology SATA5200 in nearly every test. Quick System Drive netted a score of 1509 while Data Drive scored 2075.

Pricing again, not the friendliest, but not many current drives support 1DWPD, and the IronWolf Pro 125 does that with ease. MSRP at $259.99 for the 960GB model comes in nearly $100 cheaper than the Synology platform, making it an attractive value choice for NAS and AFA storage.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

92%

Features

95%

Value

99%

Overall

94%

The Bottom Line

Consumers in the market for NAS cache or AFA SSDs should look at the IronWolf Pro 125. This redesigned solution matches the Synology SAT5200 in performance and beats it on price!

TweakTown award
94%

Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 960GB SATA NAS SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.95
$249.95$259.75-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2020 at 10:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.