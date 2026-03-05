Orico K20 Mini 2TB Magnetic Portable SSD Review - Ultra-Thin MagSafe Drive

Orico's K20 Mini 2TB Ultra-Thin MagSafe drive is the best of its kind we've tested. It's universally compatible with all devices, reaching up to 2000 MB/s.

Introduction & Drive Details

This ultra-thin and speedy MagSafe SSD with its native USB interface delivers fast speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. Because the K20 Mini is a native USB device, it offers universal compatibility, including USB 40Gbps, USB 20Gbps, USB 10Gbps, USB 5Gbps, Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, and Thunderbolt 3. It can even work on USB 2 ports with a Type-C to Type-A cable.

Further speaking to its universal compatibility, the exFat formatted K20 Mini offers out-of-the-box compatibility thanks to USB-C connectivity, which works seamlessly with macOS, iPadOS, iOS, Windows, Chrome OS, Android, and gaming console systems. Basically, any device with a USB Type-C port or Thunderbolt Type-C port is going to work flawlessly.

The K20 Mini, as its name suggests, is compact and portable, being only 2.36 x 2.68 x 0.29 inches and super-lightweight at only 0.09 lbs. As such, it fits easily in your pocket or laptop bag. The aluminum-alloy body facilitates rapid heat dissipation, is sturdy and reliable, and safeguards your data security. The K20 Mini MagSafe is plenty fast enough to support 4K 120 FPS ProRes HDR video recording of iPhone Pro/Pro Max. Save as you record, edit on disk, without the need for a second transfer to faster storage to do your editing.

Now, let's get into it and see exactly what this drive can deliver on the performance front.

Drive Details

Item Details Model Orico K20 Mini 2TB MSRP $290 Model Number K20Mini-2T-SV-BP Interface USB C 20Gbps Form Factor Compact Portable Performance Up to 2,000 MB/s Warranty 3-Years Limited

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, ATTO & Blackmagic

CrystalDiskMark

The K20 Mini 2TB can indeed deliver more than 2,000 MB/s as advertised, keeping pace with other SM2320-controlled competitors such as Kingston's XS2000.

ATTO

ATTO verifies our test subject as capable of delivering essentially full sequential throughput at 128K transfers at the standard test queue depth of 4. This is exactly what we are looking for from any SSD, internal or portable. Impressive.

Blackmagic

As these results indicate, the K20 Mini 2TB can indeed be used as an on-device or portable disk for video editing duties. Very few devices can handle this demanding use case scenario at this high level, which speaks to the powerful performance inherent in this device. Outstanding.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10, 3DMark SSD Gaming & Transfer Rates

PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark

The Data Drive Benchmark is designed to test drives that are used for storing files rather than applications. You can also use this test with NAS drives, USB sticks, memory cards, and other external storage devices.

The Data Drive Benchmark uses 3 traces, running 3 passes with each trace as follows:

Copying 339 JPEG files, 2.37 GB in total, into the target drive (write test).

Making a copy of the JPEG files (read-write test).

Copying the JPEG files to another drive (read test).

Again, results here verify that on-device editing is in play. Results here are impressive, coming in significantly better than all but one of the SM2320 controlled SSDs appearing on this chart.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is, in fact, the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. We are now including gaming performance as a part of our external SSD reviews, as using portable storage for gaming duties is very popular among avid gamers.

Ultra-portable, fully compatible storage is a nice complement to any console or PC gaming device.

If gaming on the go is your thing, then the K20 Mini deserves a close look as it can deliver the goods better than most.

DiskBench - Transfer Rates

We brutalize our test subjects with our extremely hard-to-digest 100GB data block. This data block is the same one we use for our internal SSD testing and is composed of more than 62K files. 100GB is probably right at the upper limit for a single transfer, so as we see it, this is a much more realistic test scenario than a sustained filling of the entire drive.

Excellent results here, especially on the read side of it, where we find our test subject delivering the most for its kind that we've ever encountered.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are of the opinion that Orico's K20 Mini 2TB is the best MagSafe storage device currently in circulation, earning it a Must Have Award.