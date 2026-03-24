TERRAMASTER D1 SSD Pro Thunderbolt/USB Portable Enclosure Review - Incredible Potential

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 97% Our Verdict TERRAMASTER's D1 SSD Pro Thunderbolt/USB portable enclosure is capable of delivering more than any portable SSD we've encountered. Pros Thunderbolt 5 and USB 80Gbps connectivity

Portable

Powerful

Cool temperatures Cons None Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $212.49 USD Buy at Newegg for $199.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $339.99 CAD

Introduction & Drive Details

The TERRAMASTER D1 is a premium, professional product, and if you demand the very best in portable and highly compatible storage, then this is it. This premium enclosure with its dual Thunderbolt 5 and USB interface delivers lightning-fast speeds of up to 7,000MB/s. The D1 SSD Pro is natively compatible with Thunderbolt 5/4/3, USB4, and USB 3.2/3.1/3.0, connecting seamlessly to MacBook, Windows laptops, and Linux hosts. When formatted as exFat, the D1 SSD Pro offers comprehensive compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux for efficient cross-platform collaboration. Note that its highest throughput will come via Apple hardware.

This substantial, solid aluminum M.2 NVMe enclosure can facilitate up to 8TB in storage capacity in a reasonably compact design with zero noise operation, thereby maintaining a distraction-free environment. The D1 SSD Pro features a smart diagnostic indicator for intuitive "visual diagnostics," automatically identifying the connected protocol status:

White Light: Connected via Thunderbolt 5/4/3 or USB4 for peak performance

Orange Light: Connected via USB 3.2 or below for standard speeds

28 28

VIEW GALLERY - 28 IMAGES

The D1 SSD Pro features a full aluminum body that acts as an efficient heatsink, rapidly absorbing and dissipating heat. Even under heavy, sustained loads such as large file transfers, video editing, or backups, its solid aluminum cooling surface sustains an ideal temperature range, fully preventing thermal throttling. No matter how hard we tried, we could hardly get this device warm, let alone hot. We never exceeded 40 °C with our super-efficient Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD running at sustained Thunderbolt 5 speeds. Impressive.

28 28

TERRAMASTER includes an 80Gbps cable with the enclosure, along with a really nice, padded travel case to keep everything in order. The case offers protection from scratches or spills, but as we see things, it mostly offers protection for other objects, as this bulletproof solid aluminum enclosure will be dishing out damage, not taking any.

28 28

As mentioned, for our testing purposes, we chose to populate our D1 SSD Pro enclosure with an 8TB Samsung 9100 Pro, allowing us maximum speed and superior thermal characteristics.

Drive Details

Item Details Model Terramaster D1 SSD Pro MSRP $250 Model Number D1-SSD-Pro Interface Thunderbolt/USB Form Factor Rugged Portable Performance Up to 7,000 MB/s Warranty 2-Years Limited

28 28

28 28

28 28

28 28

When you buy a TERRAMASTER device, you get the value-added bonus of free software, enabling you to get the most out of your storage solution with easy-to-use tools, including the TPC Backupper PC backup tool. Click HERE to download it from the D1 SSD Pro product page.

Note: Performance will vary based on what SSDs are employed by the end user.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, ATTO & Blackmagic

CrystalDiskMark

28 28

28 28

28 28

Utilizing the Thunderbolt 5 interface via Windows OS, we can't quite hit the speeds offered by Mac, but we are setting new lab records for any portable storage device, including our previous champion, the Thunderbolt 5-interfaced Rugged SSD Pro5. Granted, this is largely because we are employing a more powerful SSD than the LaCie device, but that's exactly the advantage of going the route of an enclosure with a user-supplied SSD.

ATTO

28 28

28 28

28 28

ATTO verifies our test subject as capable of delivering full sequential throughput at 128K transfers at the standard test queue depth of 4. This is exactly what we are looking for from any SSD, internal or portable. Impressive.

Blackmagic

28 28

28 28

28 28

Is it the world's most powerful portable scratch disk for video? BlackMagic indicates that it can be, depending, of course, on the user-supplied SSD. Impressive.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10, 3DMark SSD Gaming & Transfer Rates

PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark

The Data Drive Benchmark is designed to test drives that are used for storing files rather than applications. You can also use this test with NAS drives, USB sticks, memory cards, and other external storage devices.

The Data Drive Benchmark uses 3 traces, running 3 passes with each trace as follows:

Copying 339 JPEG files, 2.37 GB in total, into the target drive (write test).

Making a copy of the JPEG files (read-write test).

Copying the JPEG files to another drive (read test).

28 28

28 28

Again, another lab record falls with our test subject delivering a full 10% more than anything else of its kind that we've ever encountered.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is, in fact, the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

28 28

28 28

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. We are now including gaming performance as a part of our external SSD reviews, as using portable storage for gaming duties is very popular among avid gamers.

Ultra-portable, fully compatible storage is a nice complement to any console or PC gaming device.

This is indeed getting into internal SSD territory, which is amazing considering this is storage on the go.

DiskBench - Transfer Rates

28 28

28 28

We brutalize our test subjects with our extremely hard-to-swallow 100GB data block. This data block is the same one we use for our internal SSD testing and is composed of more than 62K files. 100GB is probably right at the upper limit for a single transfer, so as we see it, this is a much more realistic test scenario than a sustained filling of the entire drive.

As expected, our Samsung 9100 Pro arrayed test subject again raises the bar over any of its kind that we've ever encountered.

Final Thoughts

28 28

It's rugged, powerful, cool-running, silent, and by far the fastest portable storage device we've ever encountered. As we see it, TERRAMASTER's D1 SSD Pro has the capability to be the world's most powerful portable scratch disk, making it a must-have for creative professionals and earning our highest award. Editor's Choice.