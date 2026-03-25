ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 NAS Review - Fast Performance

If you need a dual-bay NAS with faster Ethernet, the AS6702T v2 is worth considering, but higher needs and budgets may need a 4-bay alternative.

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TweakTown Rating: 85% Our Verdict If you are after a dual-bay NAS with faster Ethernet, the AS6702T v2 stands out, though those with bigger demands and budgets may be better off stepping up to a full 4-bay model. Pros Supports 5GbE Ethernet

Up to four SSDs for caching or additional storage

Wide range of supported apps Cons Screwing in drives is tedious

Getting to the SSD and memory slots is a chore

HDMI output is sometimes glitchy Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $516.99 USD Buy at Newegg for $516.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $755 CAD

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

As its name suggests, the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 is an updated version of an older ASUSTOR NAS system with - as you might expect - some beefed-up specifications to make it more appealing as a modern storage solution than its predecessor.

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ASUSTOR hasn't entirely embraced the future with the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2; however, most notably in the way that drives are installed or the way you access SSD and RAM upgrades, though once you get past the slightly fiddly installation procedure, there's a fair amount to like about this two-bay NAS system.

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Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 Drive Bays 2-Bay (SATA HDD 3.5""/2.5"" SATA 2.5"" SSD) M.2 Drive Slots 4 Hot Swap Support Yes CPU Intel Celeron N5105 RAM 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4, supports up to 16GB RAID Single/JBOD/RAID 0/RAID 1 LAN Ports 2 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet USB Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 10Gbps / 1x USB 2.0 HDMI 1 x HDMI Dimensions 163.5x108x230 mm Weight 2kg

Design

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Out of the box, the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 is a very plain, businesslike NAS; unlike the similar and recently reviewed ASUSTOR AS5402T that went for a glossy plastic and more "high tech" look, this is a NAS with a rather more enterprise-focused design, though I suspect most businesses at that scale are looking for more than a two-bay storage solution these days.

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Besides the drive bays and obligatory blinkenlights, the only other interface at the front of the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 is a solitary 10Gbps Type-A USB 3.2 port.

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Spin this NAS around, and you're faced with dual 5GbE ports sitting above another 10Gbps Type-A USB 3.2 port; underneath that, there's an HDMI port for direct video output as well as a USB 2.0 port. While USB 2.0 isn't going to set anyone's heart aflutter with speed in this day and age, it's a perfectly serviceable kind of connection for older devices or those that just don't tend to need that much rapid data transfer, such as some shared printer setups.

The casing for the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 is solid metal, further enhancing the more serious nature of this NAS. Nobody should be kicking a NAS around for fun, but this is rather more obviously built with a serious purpose in mind, and the use of more solid materials does go a little way to justifying its higher price point over the slightly cheaper AS5402T.

At this price point, and especially given the current state of storage pricing, it's not surprising that the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 ships sans drives, though you may find some sellers bundling it with some drive options.

The ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 supports dual 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch HDDs as well as up to 4 SSDs, but you'll have to budget for those yourself, and let's be honest here, they're almost certainly going to cost you a whole lot more than the AS6702T v2 itself. For the purposes of this review, I used a pair of 4TB Seagate Iron Wolf drives supplied to me by Seagate.

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Coming from having reviewed the slightly cheaper AS5402T, installation of drives on the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 was an interesting affair. Interesting in a couple of ways, starting with the primary drive bays. These pull out with a latch and are hot swappable (depending, of course, on how you configure the system), but there's a distinctly old-school approach in play here.

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The ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 requires you to physically screw in drives to keep them in place, whereas many competing NAS solutions use much easier plastic clips. I'm not going to say that having to screw in a few drives is entirely onerous work, but it does feel rather dated to be taking this approach in 2026.

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You'll have to bust out the screwdriver again if you want to mount SSD drives or upgrade the stock 4GB of RAM on board, too, because both of those are hiding underneath the metal chassis.

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It may have just been a quirk of the particular model that ASUSTOR sent my way, but I had extreme trouble getting one of the rear screws to start moving when trying to install an SSD. The factory robots must have been particularly keen the day my unit was being assembled, I suppose. Eventually, it moved, at which point I could access any of the 4 top-mounted SSD bays.

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Changing up the RAM is a slightly more complex affair. The default 4GB of DDR4 RAM sits at the base of the unit, and would be quite tricky to remove and replace, as there's no direct access at all to simply slide it in. The upgrade slot is far more accessible, hidden beneath a card divider at the side of the unit. It's feasible to upgrade RAM to a maximum of 16GB in a dual 8GB configuration.

Installation

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With physical drive installation out of the way, it was time to configure the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2.

This uses ASUSTOR's Control Center app for configuration via PC or Mac, or AiMaster for iOS or Android if that's your preferred route. I used Control Center, and here the biggest problem I had was that the review drives I was testing with had previously been in the AS5402T, which meant that the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 tried to read them.

That's admirable in one sense - I could have recovered data from them had I melted a prior NAS unit - but also created the problem that the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 recognised that they weren't properly configured for this unit, which led to it declaring a system alert beep over and over and over and over again.

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While I had planned to format the drives anyway to start afresh, this meant that my first step was to temporarily disable the system alert beep to stop it from driving me insane. I can definitely say that it's loud and persistent enough that you won't be unaware of any problems occurring at any time.

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That personal installation quirk aside, installation went smoothly, and for NAS novices, it's a nicely guided experience that walks you through the basics of configuration as well as a few tips for making your NAS more secure if it's going to be facing the wider outside Internet as well.

Performance

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With only a dual primary drive setup in play, the configuration options that the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 provides are necessarily limited to RAID 0, RAID 0, Single Disk, or JBOD modes. I like a little bit of data safety, so I configured the dual 4TB drives I was testing with at RAID 1, taking the storage hit that comes with that on the way.

The ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 and ASUSTOR AS5402T don't just share a common configuration platform, but also a lot of internal similarity; both are built on the Intel Celeron N5105 with a default 4GB of RAM, though the AS6702T v2 does have dual 5GbE ethernet ports to the dual 2.5GbE ports on the slightly less expensive AS5402T.

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Being on the same software platform does mean that the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 has a wide array of available apps covering everything from video streaming, backups, blogging, live streaming, productivity apps, and more. You can also use the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2's HDMI port for video presentation, though you do have to install a few apps before it'll do anything at all; primarily the ASUSTOR Portal app, which will also install other key required apps, including the Firefox browser that's actually used as the rendering portal.

ASUSTOR Portal was the one area where I encountered some difficulties with HDMI passthrough to a number of displays. More than once, the app couldn't detect a connected display, sometimes sending content through regardless, but often refusing to until either the app was reinstalled or the connected display was plugged in again.

The ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 doesn't have its own keyboard or mouse to speak of, so to actually control the ASUSTOR Portal app, you'll either need to spend more on ASUSTOR's official remote control (not tested) or use the AiRemote app for Android or iOS. This is functional, and I can see some small business cases where it might be desirable to stream longer video from a device like this on a constant rolling basis, but you might have to tweak it from time to time to keep it stable if my review experience is any guide.

Other than that quirk, my experience with the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 was a highly positive one, with other connections staying rock solid and generally speedy, even though I couldn't push it to its limits. My current test setup tops out at 2.5GbE, which means that the kind of speed results I saw from it for pure file transfers were essentially identical to those I got from the cheaper AS5402T.

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They are slightly higher, but that's at a level that is statistically insignificant really. That should be no shock at all; it's the same drives - literally so - on the same CPU platform with the same quantity of RAM and the same software setup on the same network.

In my case, the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 would represent a degree of future-proofing for when and if I upgrade my other devices, but if you're in a similar boat to me right now, you're not likely to see a huge performance boost over the cheaper unit.

Final Thoughts

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If your storage needs only extend to the kinds of storage available on a dual-bay system and you've got the networking needs for full-fat 5GbE, then the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 is definitely worth considering, though it does sit in a slightly awkward space within ASUSTOR's general lineup.

If you don't need networking quite that fast - for a small, lower-stress home network, for example - then you could save a few bucks to put towards those pricey storage drives - and get much the same experience out of the AS5402T instead, while also dodging the need to use physical screws on 3.5-inch HDDs.

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For the power user set, its slightly higher price point does start to tilt it towards more complex and capable 4-bay units that can also accommodate a wider array of RAID approaches, which may be better suited to your needs. If you can score the ASUSTOR Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ AS6702T v2 at a discount, and two bays are enough for you, however, it's a nicely capable unit.